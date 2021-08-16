Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys ConocoPhillips, Johnson Controls International PLC, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Progressive Corp, Waste Management Inc

- New Purchases: COP, PFXF, WMT, MORT,
- Added Positions: JCI, GOOGL, TSCO, SMH, CVX, PLD, RTX, PSX, XBI, PYPL, PEP, AMZN, CMCSA, BLK, VGT, CAT, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, XLY, HD, WM, NEE, MSFT, DUK, JPM, MA, D, XLK, XLC, PG, LMT, IHI, BTO, MSI, UNH, UNP, APD, ABT, T, KO, BMY, XLV, GLD, AMT, XLP,
- Sold Out: BUD, PGR, MDLZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,331 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,319 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 48,009 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 72,085 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,503 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.
