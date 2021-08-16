Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys ConocoPhillips, Johnson Controls International PLC, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Progressive Corp, Waste Management Inc

New Purchases: COP, PFXF, WMT, MORT,

COP, PFXF, WMT, MORT, Added Positions: JCI, GOOGL, TSCO, SMH, CVX, PLD, RTX, PSX, XBI, PYPL, PEP, AMZN, CMCSA, BLK, VGT, CAT, XLI,

JCI, GOOGL, TSCO, SMH, CVX, PLD, RTX, PSX, XBI, PYPL, PEP, AMZN, CMCSA, BLK, VGT, CAT, XLI, Reduced Positions: AAPL, XLY, HD, WM, NEE, MSFT, DUK, JPM, MA, D, XLK, XLC, PG, LMT, IHI, BTO, MSI, UNH, UNP, APD, ABT, T, KO, BMY, XLV, GLD, AMT, XLP,

AAPL, XLY, HD, WM, NEE, MSFT, DUK, JPM, MA, D, XLK, XLC, PG, LMT, IHI, BTO, MSI, UNH, UNP, APD, ABT, T, KO, BMY, XLV, GLD, AMT, XLP, Sold Out: BUD, PGR, MDLZ,

Investment company Orleans Capital Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys ConocoPhillips, Johnson Controls International PLC, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Progressive Corp, Waste Management Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orleans Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Orleans Capital Management Corp owns 74 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orleans+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,331 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,319 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 48,009 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 72,085 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,503 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.