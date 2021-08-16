Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys ConocoPhillips, Johnson Controls International PLC, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Progressive Corp, Waste Management Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Orleans Capital Management Corp Buys ConocoPhillips, Johnson Controls International PLC, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Progressive Corp, Waste Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Orleans Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ConocoPhillips, Johnson Controls International PLC, VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials , Alphabet Inc, Tractor Supply Co, sells Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Progressive Corp, Waste Management Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orleans Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Orleans Capital Management Corp owns 74 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orleans+capital+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,331 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,319 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 48,009 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  4. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 72,085 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 17,503 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.29%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials (PFXF)

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials . The purchase prices were between $20.42 and $21.18, with an estimated average price of $20.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 19,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $73.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 36,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 90.64%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $196.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Orleans Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ORLEANS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider