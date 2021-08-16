Logo
Middleton & Co Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, American Express Co, Sells Illumina Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, EOG Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Middleton & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, American Express Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Illumina Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, EOG Resources Inc, JM Smucker Co, Schlumberger during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Middleton & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Middleton & Co Inc owns 156 stocks with a total value of $923 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Middleton & Co Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/middleton+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Middleton & Co Inc
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,518 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,225 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,039 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 100,561 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 112,664 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $384.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Middleton & Co Inc. Also check out:

1. Middleton & Co Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Middleton & Co Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Middleton & Co Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Middleton & Co Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
