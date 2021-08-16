Middleton & Co Inc Buys ServiceNow Inc, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, American Express Co, Sells Illumina Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, EOG Resources Inc

- New Purchases: AXP, ITW, NVDA, OGN, MCO,
- Added Positions: IVV, NOW, PANW, SIVB, VEA, ODFL, DIS, TMO, MSFT, IWD, SYY, BLK, EFG, VFC, EEM, EFA, VWO, LIN, MMM, BAC, PEP, BDX, ANTM, AMGN, WFC, TPIC, WMT, TXN, ORCL, JNJ, EFV, ICE, DOV, CMCSA, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, V, GOOGL, DHR, FB, BRK.B, COST, INFO, CRM, ADBE, PYPL, EL, BR, ORLY, UNH, AMT, HD, ABBV, JPM, ROP, SBUX, VRSK, QCOM, FRC, IQV, EQIX, ILMN, GOOG, IJH, FTV, SYK, RNR, FIS, LOW, IJR, ECL, CVX, XOM, XYL, BRK.A, CB, EOG, NKE, MRK, FISV, AVY, PG, MSCI, MDLZ, STE, SPY, SJM, IBM, MDT, RDS.A, EXC, WSO, PNC, OTIS, NOC, XPO, IVW, DUK, TROW, PH, HON,
- Sold Out: SLB, TSCO,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,518 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,225 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,039 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.72%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 100,561 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
- Visa Inc (V) - 112,664 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.8%
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Middleton & Co Inc initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $298.61 and $366.34, with an estimated average price of $331.96. The stock is now traded at around $384.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $580.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.53%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Middleton & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77. The stock is now traded at around $163.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Middleton & Co Inc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.
