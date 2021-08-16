Latash Investments, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Coinbase Global Inc, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Anaplan Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, AQST, PLTR, ACHC,
- Added Positions: WFC, FIF,
- Reduced Positions: FB,
- Sold Out: WORK, PLAN, FNF,
- New Purchases: COIN, AQST, PLTR, ACHC,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,569,415 shares, 73.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.35%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 44,920 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 109,894 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 15,102 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 55,798 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)
Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 243,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Latash Investments, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.15%. The holding were 2,569,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.
