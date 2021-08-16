Logo
Latash Investments, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Coinbase Global Inc, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Anaplan Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Latash Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Coinbase Global Inc, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, sells , Anaplan Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latash Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Latash Investments, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Latash Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/latash+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Latash Investments, LLC
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,569,415 shares, 73.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.35%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 44,920 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 109,894 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 15,102 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 55,798 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST)

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 243,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Latash Investments, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.15%. The holding were 2,569,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sold Out: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Latash Investments, LLC. Also check out:

