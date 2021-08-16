Latash Investments, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Coinbase Global Inc, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Sells , Anaplan Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc

New Purchases: COIN, AQST, PLTR, ACHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Coinbase Global Inc, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Acadia Healthcare Co Inc, sells , Anaplan Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latash Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Latash Investments, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,569,415 shares, 73.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.35% Facebook Inc (FB) - 44,920 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 109,894 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 15,102 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 55,798 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 243,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latash Investments, LLC added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.35%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.15%. The holding were 2,569,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $40.66 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $45.3.