Lionstone Capital Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vimeo Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Porch Group Inc

- New Purchases: FB, VMEO,
- Added Positions: MSGS, CNNE, BKI, APG,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, SEAS, FERG,
- Sold Out: SSNC, IAA, PRCH,
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,821,340 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,246 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
- Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 417,216 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14%
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 138,215 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- FirstService Corp (FSV) - 174,006 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio.
Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 165,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 90,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 400,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.Sold Out: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)
Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.
