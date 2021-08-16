Lionstone Capital Management LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Vimeo Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Porch Group Inc

New Purchases: FB, VMEO,

FB, VMEO, Added Positions: MSGS, CNNE, BKI, APG,

MSGS, CNNE, BKI, APG, Reduced Positions: LOW, SEAS, FERG,

LOW, SEAS, FERG, Sold Out: SSNC, IAA, PRCH,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Vimeo Inc, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, Cannae Holdings Inc, sells SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Porch Group Inc, Lowe's Inc, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lionstone Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lionstone Capital Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $411 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,821,340 shares, 9.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,246 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 417,216 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.14% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 138,215 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. FirstService Corp (FSV) - 174,006 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 165,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp by 28.39%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83. The stock is now traded at around $154.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 90,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $37.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 400,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Lionstone Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Porch Group Inc. The sale prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54.