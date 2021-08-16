Overlook Holdings Ltd Buys TAL Education Group, Missfresh, Sells NetEase Inc

New Purchases: TAL, MF,

TAL, MF, Reduced Positions: NTES,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TAL Education Group, Missfresh, sells NetEase Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Overlook Holdings Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Overlook Holdings Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NetEase Inc (NTES) - 1,775,000 shares, 84.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.26% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 2,200,000 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Missfresh Ltd (MF) - 3,862,831 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. New Position

Overlook Holdings Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.98%. The holding were 2,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Overlook Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Missfresh Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.65 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $4.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 3,862,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.