DCF Advisers, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Pfizer Inc, Kindred Biosciences Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, AbbVie Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Pfizer Inc, Kindred Biosciences Inc, Altimmune Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Oracle Corp, AbbVie Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCF Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DCF Advisers, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,500 shares, 21.84% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,500 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 375,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 170,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 15,500 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 145,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Equillium Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 77,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 362,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 61,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39.