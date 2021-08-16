Logo
DCF Advisers, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Pfizer Inc, Kindred Biosciences Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, AbbVie Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DCF Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Pfizer Inc, Kindred Biosciences Inc, Altimmune Inc, Ford Motor Co, sells Oracle Corp, AbbVie Inc, AT&T Inc, iShares Gold Trust, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DCF Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q2, DCF Advisers, LLC owns 92 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DCF Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dcf+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DCF Advisers, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,500 shares, 21.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,500 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) - 375,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.66%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 170,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 15,500 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.81%
New Purchase: Altimmune Inc (ALT)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Altimmune Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $16.46, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 145,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equillium Inc (EQ)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Equillium Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 77,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

DCF Advisers, LLC initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 45.10%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 185,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc by 80.26%. The purchase prices were between $4.22 and $9.23, with an estimated average price of $5.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 362,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 34.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $56.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 61,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)

DCF Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $45.56. The stock is now traded at around $42.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $36.7 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $39.88.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

DCF Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $18.57 and $35.68, with an estimated average price of $23.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of DCF Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

1. DCF Advisers, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DCF Advisers, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DCF Advisers, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DCF Advisers, LLC keeps buying
