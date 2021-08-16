Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Morgan Stanley, Information Services Group Inc, Blackrock Duration Incom

New Purchases: FLTR, NFJ, QQQJ, VBR, TTD, O, ENB, MMC, VGK, APD, ORI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Morgan Stanley, Information Services Group Inc, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Phillips 66 Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pointe Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pointe Capital Management LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 82,246 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67% ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 136,619 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 75,066 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 20,448 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91% ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 58,827 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.94%

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 83,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 120,638 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 20,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $172.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 75,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 428.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 104.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 43,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 58,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 78.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 24,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Information Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $6.06, with an estimated average price of $5.17.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $36.89.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Pointe Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $63.7 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.24.