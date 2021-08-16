Logo
Fernbridge Capital Management Lp Buys Autodesk Inc, Workday Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, New York Times Co, Adobe Inc

insider
Aug 16, 2021
Investment company Fernbridge Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Autodesk Inc, Workday Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, New York Times Co, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernbridge+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 313,621 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,286 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.41%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,599 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.21%
  4. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 523,862 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.74%
  5. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 309,761 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.06%
New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $330.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 193,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 482,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $363.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 44,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 89,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Workday Inc by 295.06%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 309,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 145.21%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 23,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 141.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 493,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $168.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 227,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of FERNBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:

insider