Fernbridge Capital Management Lp Buys Autodesk Inc, Workday Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, New York Times Co, Adobe Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Workday Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, New York Times Co, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Fernbridge Capital Management Lp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $819 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 313,621 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 345,286 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,599 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 145.21% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 523,862 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.74% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 309,761 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.06%

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $330.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.89%. The holding were 193,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 482,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $363.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 44,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $133.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 89,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Workday Inc by 295.06%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 309,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 145.21%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 23,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 141.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $58.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 493,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $187.52 and $219.24, with an estimated average price of $201.21. The stock is now traded at around $168.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 227,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Fernbridge Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.