Blueshift Asset Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Square Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Square Inc, Starbucks Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Intel Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Garmin, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Blueshift Asset Management, LLC owns 888 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Snap Inc (SNAP) - 352,909 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.22% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 479,811 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.90% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,032 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 122,902 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 325.80% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 57,788 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.52%

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 175,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $263.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 87,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 185,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 49,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 82,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 190,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 249.90%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 479,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 325.80%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 122,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 492.03%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 173,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Carvana Co by 303.18%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $361.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 66,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 2171.89%. The purchase prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18. The stock is now traded at around $199.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 79,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Snap Inc by 148.22%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 352,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Blueshift Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.