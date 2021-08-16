Logo
SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/svb+wealth+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 109,402 shares, 28.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
  2. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 612,889 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.78%
  3. Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 205,748 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 181,886 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.73%
  5. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 98,289 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55%
New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 266,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 181,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 49,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 50,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 233.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 77,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. Also check out:

1. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. keeps buying
