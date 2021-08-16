SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. Buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: REET, IVE, IVW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global REIT ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. owns 37 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 109,402 shares, 28.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 612,889 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.78% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 205,748 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 181,886 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.73% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 98,289 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.55%

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 266,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $50.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 181,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.37%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $110.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 49,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 41.30%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 50,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 233.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 28.69%. The purchase prices were between $44.43 and $47.64, with an estimated average price of $46.14. The stock is now traded at around $46.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 77,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.97%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SVB Wealth Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.