Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC Buys Generac Holdings Inc, Baker Hughes Co, National Energy Services Reunited Corp, Sells Quanta Services Inc, Albemarle Corp, First Solar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Austin, TX, based Investment company Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Generac Holdings Inc, Baker Hughes Co, National Energy Services Reunited Corp, ChampionX Corp, Devon Energy Corp, sells Quanta Services Inc, Albemarle Corp, First Solar Inc, Cimarex Energy Co, Sunrun Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $38 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/energy+opporutunities+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC
  1. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 80,536 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.24%
  2. Baker Hughes Co (BKR) - 104,370 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.34%
  3. Halliburton Co (HAL) - 95,890 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.39%
  4. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 151,850 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  5. EOG Resources Inc (EOG) - 16,508 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.70%
New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $410.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 3,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 39,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 104,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ChampionX Corp by 121.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 38,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 52.92%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 43,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 43.70%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 16,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Halliburton Co by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $19.06 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $22.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 95,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 71.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.77 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 21,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $74.25, with an estimated average price of $67.39.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Energy Opporutunities Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
