Nucleo Capital Ltda. Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells StoneCo, XP Inc

- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 64,689 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.42%
- StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- XP Inc (XP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Nucleo Capital Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1795.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.62%. The holding were 64,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Nucleo Capital Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.Sold Out: XP Inc (XP)
Nucleo Capital Ltda. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24.
