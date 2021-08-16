Nucleo Capital Ltda. Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Sells StoneCo, XP Inc

Added Positions: MELI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MercadoLibre Inc, sells StoneCo, XP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nucleo Capital Ltda.. As of 2021Q2, Nucleo Capital Ltda. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 64,689 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.42% StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% XP Inc (XP) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Nucleo Capital Ltda. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1795.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.62%. The holding were 64,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nucleo Capital Ltda. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78.

Nucleo Capital Ltda. sold out a holding in XP Inc. The sale prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24.