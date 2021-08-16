Logo
Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys The Walt Disney Co, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Huazhu Group, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, TAL Education Group, Noah Holdings

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys The Walt Disney Co, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Huazhu Group, GDS Holdings, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Daqo New Energy Corp, TAL Education Group, Noah Holdings, JD.com Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinpoint+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd
  1. Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 1,482,924 shares, 32.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78%
  2. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 839,700 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.69%
  3. Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 587,335 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16%
  4. Tuya Inc (TUYA) - 972,977 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,800 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.56%
New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 128,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 158,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 222.56%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 558.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 674,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 569.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 420,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 45.30%. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1018.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Sold Out: RLX Technology Inc (RLX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (LX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
