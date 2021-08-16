Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Buys The Walt Disney Co, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Huazhu Group, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, TAL Education Group, Noah Holdings

New Purchases: HTHT, GDS, COIN, ZH, SGEN, CROX, WING, DADA, TXRH, RBLX, DIDI,

HTHT, GDS, COIN, ZH, SGEN, CROX, WING, DADA, TXRH, RBLX, DIDI, Added Positions: DIS, GOTU, MLCO, BEKE, TUYA, MU, STAA, ISRG, ALNY, CD,

DIS, GOTU, MLCO, BEKE, TUYA, MU, STAA, ISRG, ALNY, CD, Reduced Positions: DQ, TAL, NOAH, BILI, TME, WDC, QFIN,

DQ, TAL, NOAH, BILI, TME, WDC, QFIN, Sold Out: JD, VIPS, RLX, TSLA, BABA, LX, DOYU, KOD, SBUX, CAN, AAPL, FUTU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Walt Disney Co, Gaotu Techedu Inc, Huazhu Group, GDS Holdings, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Daqo New Energy Corp, TAL Education Group, Noah Holdings, JD.com Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) - 1,482,924 shares, 32.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78% KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 839,700 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.69% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 587,335 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.16% Tuya Inc (TUYA) - 972,977 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 95,800 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.56%

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 128,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 158,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 156,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $146.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 222.56%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 95,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 558.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 674,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 569.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 420,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Staar Surgical Co by 45.30%. The purchase prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 44.44%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1018.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.56%. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24. The stock is now traded at around $196.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $33.09, with an estimated average price of $25.25.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in RLX Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.42 and $12.53, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $10.11.