Chalice Brands Ltd. To Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chalice Brands Ltd., formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: CHAL) ( CHALF) (“Chalice” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale and distribution, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, taking place August 17-18, 2021.



Jeff Yapp, President & Chief Executive Officer, and John Varghese, Executive Chairman, of Chalice Brands, are scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q3 Investor Summit:

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5wB6YBAeTS6VT0PQvd8Suw

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

Chalice Brands Ltd., Formerly Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Chalice Brands is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with twelve dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Chalice operates nationally through Fifth & Root and has operations in Oregon and California. Visit investors.chalicebrandsltd.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Chalice Brands Ltd.

971-371-2685

[email protected]

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.