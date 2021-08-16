Logo
Dril-Quip, Inc. Wins OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award for BADGeR™ Specialty Connector

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (: DRQ) (the 'Company’ or ‘Dril-Quip’) announced that it was presented with a Spotlight on New Technology Award by the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) today for its BADGeR Specialty Casing Connector. The BADGeR is a high-performance, gas tight casing connector that features superior fatigue performance and anti-rotation keys to allow for hands-free make-up. These benefits provide quicker connection times and allow for fewer rig personnel working in the high risk red zone, making the BADGeR another product in Dril-Quip’s “e-Series” that reduces risks and costs for the customer.

Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip’s Chief Executive Officer, remarked, “This most recent Spotlight on New Technology Award from OTC for the BADGeR demonstrates our commitment to deliver the best technology and state-of-the-art solutions to our customers. As the industry seeks to lower installation costs and mitigate safety and environmental concerns, we believe the innovative design and functionality of this new technology makes the BADGeR the logical next generation specialty connector for our industry. The BADGeR also represents our fifth award from OTC over the past five years and the latest of our “e-Series” technologies to be recognized. The “e-Series” technologies are highly engineered to work together to help our customers improve safety, increase reliability, lower costs and reduce the carbon footprint of their projects. I want to thank and recognize our employees for their efforts in sustaining Dril-Quip as a leading innovator in drilling and production equipment and the OTC for recognizing us again at this year’s conference.”

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a leading manufacturer of highly engineered onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment that is particularly well suited for use in deep water, harsh environments, and severe service applications. www.dril-quip.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dril-quip

Investor Relations Contact

Blake Holcomb – Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning
(713) 351-4098
[email protected]


