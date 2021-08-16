Logo
Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc Buys Alto Ingredients Inc, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Ferroglobe PLC, Conn's Inc, Gap Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Alto Ingredients Inc, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Gulfport Energy Corp, Steelcase Inc, sells Ferroglobe PLC, Conn's Inc, Gap Inc, Green Plains Inc, International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooper+creek+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN) - 4,075,530 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
  2. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 670,705 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.25%
  3. Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) - 1,876,642 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 740,064 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 740,064 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.73 and $6.87, with an estimated average price of $5.82. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,876,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 740,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $12.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 740,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Gulfport Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 110,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in Steelcase Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.73 and $15.22, with an estimated average price of $14.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 414,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc initiated holding in BGC Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.39, with an estimated average price of $5.7. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 905,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Covanta Holding Corp by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.43 and $17.81, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 670,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: APi Group Corp (APG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 200.05%. The purchase prices were between $18.96 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $21.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 178,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc by 22.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.05 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $6.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 667,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Ocwen Financial Corp by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $30.39. The stock is now traded at around $28.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alimera Sciences Inc (ALIM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc added to a holding in Alimera Sciences Inc by 104.65%. The purchase prices were between $8.57 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 78,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Ferroglobe PLC. The sale prices were between $3.22 and $6.24, with an estimated average price of $4.65.

Sold Out: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Green Plains Inc. The sale prices were between $23.63 and $34.65, with an estimated average price of $29.84.

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $20.85.

Sold Out: Rekor Systems Inc (REKR)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Rekor Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.94 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55.

Sold Out: (CNST)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.2 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Reduced: Conn's Inc (CONN)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc reduced to a holding in Conn's Inc by 58.14%. The sale prices were between $18.27 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $23.02. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.23%. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc still held 271,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Gap Inc (GPS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc reduced to a holding in Gap Inc by 60.46%. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $28.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc still held 152,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc reduced to a holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp by 43.6%. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $24.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc still held 275,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc reduced to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 56.62%. The sale prices were between $16.85 and $24.24, with an estimated average price of $20.29. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc still held 195,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc reduced to a holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc by 71.74%. The sale prices were between $59.39 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $86.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc still held 30,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Plantronics Inc (POLY)

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc reduced to a holding in Plantronics Inc by 37.14%. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $42.54, with an estimated average price of $37.38. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.2%. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc still held 172,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.



