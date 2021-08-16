Bayesian Capital Management, LP Buys General Mills Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Moderna Inc

- New Purchases: GIS, GOOG, GOOGL, CRM, CVX, ABBV, EL, STZ, BIIB, BBBY, ABNB, WMT, ALGN, C, TSM, XLF, TFC, PH, BRK.B, WSM, X, JNJ, ANET, WORK, GM, SCHW, SNOW, NOW, MNST, ATVI, WDC, COF, CCL, PLUG, BX, DKNG, SO, COIN, AAL, A, SIVB, YUMC, CCK, WAT, DUK, EXPE, RF, IBN, XBI, ADP, STM, CHWY, LOGI, ZBH, AEO, OMC, PENN, MGA, STX, SAIC, FOXA, RPRX, XLE, KBH, MET, AXTA, SPCE, SYK, ZEN, EVR, SFM, TS, CZR, QSR, ZI, VTI, XLI, CERN, EMR, PM, QTS, KRE, IVZ, ROST, ATKR, IBB, XHB, TCOM, EXC, HSBC, WYNN, VIPS, SOFI, SOFI, LNT, HAE, IIVI, FTCH, ABCL, WOOF, CME, MSM, NRG, SNBR, SIMO, BURL, DOW, CAKE, SPGI, PNW, TROW, UL, XLY, AOS, AMG, AEM, CYH, MPW, VRNT, WMB, ALC, LAZR, OGN, AMP, CUK, CTXS, D, ETR, GNTX, GES, HON, HRL, MTZ, RMD, WDFC, MX, ALLY, PRAH, BNL, ALNY, CPB, CAR, CIEN, DLR, MCHP, RBC, SLM, TEL, ACHC, BEKE, AVY, BLDP, BWA, DB, ECL, GME, GD, LYV, MAR, MDP, STT, SYY, SKT, THC, TRI, VLO, DAL, SAVE, PFPT, HTA, FIVE, WBT, EVBG, VVV, BILL, UPST, BCEI, BCEI, YMM, XLU, AEE, CSCO, LKQ, NXST, OMI, OI, RCII, STE, AXON, AWI, VNET, TMHC, ATHM, W, WK, BOX, KRNT, RUN, SMAR, ACI, GDRX, IWF, FFIV, MED, PAYX, XPO, CLDR, CNST, SABR, VLDR, EXK, IVR, HOFV, ONCT, SEEL, IDEX, KOS, ZOM, TRVG,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BA, IWM, DIS, LVS, COP, CL, CB, LIN, CLF, ITW, SNA, LYFT, CVNA, TRV, FISV, IQV, SONO, RKT, DIA, ERIC, MHK, UPWK, MO, APA, CBRE, PEN, PRGO, FIVN, CMA, FTV, CM, DISCK, YUM, UAA, FLEX, CGNX, LPX, KLIC, NWSA, PHG, KGC, AFL, ZION, WY, FDS, VIRT, DVAX, NVST, COG, CROX, UMC, GPN, ETRN, SLQT, DISCA, TECH,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, T, TMUS, KO, PLTR, BMY, MRK, FUTU, CMCSA, PFE, PINS, BB, LI, ARKK, TSLA, CTSH, AMD, IYR, AMAT, SE, DHI, ED, FSLR, TMO, OLLI, MDT, SIRI, BSX, DVN, HSY, ATH, VRNS, SU, FEYE, ZBRA, FUBO, SNAP, TRP, AGCO, MSTR, CALX, SONY, RTX, GOLD, CMI, DISH, OSTK, FLGT, BLDR, TPX, CPRI, HUBS, SHOP, MCD, COWN, KL, JACK, ZG, Z, NTNX, AN, VIAV, TAK, NLSN, PLD, QRTEA, BERY, ZS, TENB, IRM, TRTN, ENTG, SYNA, TTEK, TAL, CSOD, DOX, F, LSTR, OTEX, JAZZ, DFS, INSP, CRNC, DE, UBS, UHS, SEM, SSTK, ONEM, TPR, JCOM, O, ACB, UA, LW, EAF, IT, HALO, VET, HASI, CCS, GPRO, AZEK, KOPN, POLY, WU, MSGS,
- Sold Out: MSFT, MRNA, GS, SQ, BABA, VZ, QQQ, FB, KMX, MTCH, MKC, UBER, ETN, CHTR, PEP, WBA, MDLZ, PLAN, XLV, HIG, ZTO, MS, BP, IDXX, WHR, XLP, SHW, POOL, MELI, JNPR, JCI, ALXN, LUMN, GSK, TT, MTD, CRWD, CPRT, MCK, PPL, ATUS, EQIX, PKI, QRVO, TSN, GNRC, CGC, ELAN, ESTC, HOLX, TTD, STNE, OTIS, GRMN, ITB, SRPT, INTU, K, SBUX, WAB, BUD, ARE, NI, FSR, APH, HAL, KNX, KMB, NVR, ORLY, SCI, NLOK, AVTR, AAP, CMS, VTRS, NUAN, XRX, HUYA, BRKS, MAT, NVDA, MOMO, SAM, BTI, CSX, TAP, TDC, RGA, SSNC, WSC, COLD, FVRR, XPEV, RBLX, AES, AJG, BYD, VALE, INFY, RGEN, WM, JKS, HCA, NKLA, QS, XOP, AYI, NLY, ATO, CACI, SNPS, TD, FATE, OMF, OKTA, NET, BAM, BRO, NWL, BKNG, SEE, BAH, GRPN, WDAY, COMM, NTRA, BNGO, AI, COST, DRI, GE, IBM, LMT, PHM, RY, TJX, TRMB, AUY, SRNE, AMRC, IPHI, ZNGA, DELL, ASAN, BG, CVS, DHR, DPZ, FBC, INO, LAD, MKSI, NTAP, SNV, FTI, LAC, CDNA, DG, GMED, AMBA, GDDY, NVCR, TLND, APPN, AHCO, DOYU, TUYA, IVV, VOO, BHC, BLK, BF.B, DXC, DLB, NEE, IP, JW.A, LEN, PII, PRGS, REGN, TDS, TEVA, UNM, WSO, FNV, APPS, CBOE, VCRA, PFSI, TRUP, REZI, SILK, VNQ, CVA, BAP, ENB, GATX, EHC, LPSN, MVIS, NOC, PAAS, TTWO, VSAT, WWE, RLGY, KPTI, MDB, SAIL, DOMO, YETI, VITL, MATX, AMT, BLL, BNS, OZK, BCO, COHU, CAG, DDS, DLTR, EIX, EGO, FL, GPK, LH, LNN, LFUS, MDU, NICE, NKTR, NTES, SNY, SSRM, GL, TUP, WCC, PRIM, AIMC, FOLD, HI, V9G, NEP, BKI, TWNK, COUP, VICI, SWI, CHPT, CHPT, AMWL, IGV, NSP, HES, AMX, AX, CEVA, CATY, CHD, ENLC, DIOD, FBP, IART, MTH, NDAQ, INSG, PPG, PBI, RCI, AVNW, VICR, WST, KTOS, WOR, DAC, TTGT, SATS, IRDM, AGNC, APO, AL, PVG, TPH, RC, VCYT, ARMK, FGEN, VSTO, PRTY, NNDM, RPD, PAGS, TIGR, SNDL, GAN, IAC, CLOV, SPLV, OPCH, DHT, FOSL, HBAN, NLS, PBCT, UGP, VOD, SOL, ATEN, KDMN, IMMR, MGI, NOV, OEG, RBBN, EPZM, OPGN, ARLO, HYLN, YSG, HLX, EXTR, IMGN, MBT, VXRT, SHIP, BTG, VKTX, RKDA, NAKD, YQ, CRNT, FLDM, 15XC, CALA, LQDA, PHUN, YJ, CFMS, PXS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bayesian Capital Management, LP
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,300 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 180,673 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,314 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.89%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 38,615 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,296 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 180,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 46,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1367.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 38,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 236.71%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 301.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 123.96%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bayesian Capital Management, LP.
1. Bayesian Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bayesian Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bayesian Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bayesian Capital Management, LP keeps buying
