Bayesian Capital Management, LP Buys General Mills Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: GIS, GOOG, GOOGL, CRM, CVX, ABBV, EL, STZ, BIIB, BBBY, ABNB, WMT, ALGN, C, TSM, XLF, TFC, PH, BRK.B, WSM, X, JNJ, ANET, WORK, GM, SCHW, SNOW, NOW, MNST, ATVI, WDC, COF, CCL, PLUG, BX, DKNG, SO, COIN, AAL, A, SIVB, YUMC, CCK, WAT, DUK, EXPE, RF, IBN, XBI, ADP, STM, CHWY, LOGI, ZBH, AEO, OMC, PENN, MGA, STX, SAIC, FOXA, RPRX, XLE, KBH, MET, AXTA, SPCE, SYK, ZEN, EVR, SFM, TS, CZR, QSR, ZI, VTI, XLI, CERN, EMR, PM, QTS, KRE, IVZ, ROST, ATKR, IBB, XHB, TCOM, EXC, HSBC, WYNN, VIPS, SOFI, SOFI, LNT, HAE, IIVI, FTCH, ABCL, WOOF, CME, MSM, NRG, SNBR, SIMO, BURL, DOW, CAKE, SPGI, PNW, TROW, UL, XLY, AOS, AMG, AEM, CYH, MPW, VRNT, WMB, ALC, LAZR, OGN, AMP, CUK, CTXS, D, ETR, GNTX, GES, HON, HRL, MTZ, RMD, WDFC, MX, ALLY, PRAH, BNL, ALNY, CPB, CAR, CIEN, DLR, MCHP, RBC, SLM, TEL, ACHC, BEKE, AVY, BLDP, BWA, DB, ECL, GME, GD, LYV, MAR, MDP, STT, SYY, SKT, THC, TRI, VLO, DAL, SAVE, PFPT, HTA, FIVE, WBT, EVBG, VVV, BILL, UPST, BCEI, BCEI, YMM, XLU, AEE, CSCO, LKQ, NXST, OMI, OI, RCII, STE, AXON, AWI, VNET, TMHC, ATHM, W, WK, BOX, KRNT, RUN, SMAR, ACI, GDRX, IWF, FFIV, MED, PAYX, XPO, CLDR, CNST, SABR, VLDR, EXK, IVR, HOFV, ONCT, SEEL, IDEX, KOS, ZOM, TRVG,

AMZN, BA, IWM, DIS, LVS, COP, CL, CB, LIN, CLF, ITW, SNA, LYFT, CVNA, TRV, FISV, IQV, SONO, RKT, DIA, ERIC, MHK, UPWK, MO, APA, CBRE, PEN, PRGO, FIVN, CMA, FTV, CM, DISCK, YUM, UAA, FLEX, CGNX, LPX, KLIC, NWSA, PHG, KGC, AFL, ZION, WY, FDS, VIRT, DVAX, NVST, COG, CROX, UMC, GPN, ETRN, SLQT, DISCA, TECH, Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, T, TMUS, KO, PLTR, BMY, MRK, FUTU, CMCSA, PFE, PINS, BB, LI, ARKK, TSLA, CTSH, AMD, IYR, AMAT, SE, DHI, ED, FSLR, TMO, OLLI, MDT, SIRI, BSX, DVN, HSY, ATH, VRNS, SU, FEYE, ZBRA, FUBO, SNAP, TRP, AGCO, MSTR, CALX, SONY, RTX, GOLD, CMI, DISH, OSTK, FLGT, BLDR, TPX, CPRI, HUBS, SHOP, MCD, COWN, KL, JACK, ZG, Z, NTNX, AN, VIAV, TAK, NLSN, PLD, QRTEA, BERY, ZS, TENB, IRM, TRTN, ENTG, SYNA, TTEK, TAL, CSOD, DOX, F, LSTR, OTEX, JAZZ, DFS, INSP, CRNC, DE, UBS, UHS, SEM, SSTK, ONEM, TPR, JCOM, O, ACB, UA, LW, EAF, IT, HALO, VET, HASI, CCS, GPRO, AZEK, KOPN, POLY, WU, MSGS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Mills Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Moderna Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bayesian Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Bayesian Capital Management, LP owns 386 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,300 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 180,673 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 13,314 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.89% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 38,615 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,296 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 180,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 3,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 2,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 50,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $118.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 46,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 1367.90%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 29,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 38,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 236.71%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 26,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 301.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 123.96%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 40,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.