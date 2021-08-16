PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

- New Purchases: PEAK, RUN, PWR, FUTU, AQN, BEPC, IDA, SNOW, HOLI, U, DDOG, PAYC, NTNX, PPL, OKE, NCNO, LAZR, IQV, WLK, BRKS, TTC, APPN, SRE, CNXC, MDB, BEN, AAP, ULTA, UGI, RPRX, BILL, DRI, FANG, DTE, EWY, DELL, ASB, BSBR, PENN, EHC, OGN, OHI, UA, ATUS, KRC, DCT, UAA, FHN, IRM, QDEL, PFG, HRB, PKG, MCHI, CNQ, NXST, EL,
- Added Positions: SHY, K, LH, WMT, MSFT, GOOGL, D, ANTM, DE, WY, CMI, ENPH, PG, CB, INTC, WU, HCA, UPS, WMB, MMM, TXN, CDW, PH, EMN, LU, ROST, AVGO, FOX, IP, KEY, SCHW, CHE, C, GLW, FAST, HON, INTU, PKI, NOW, SHW, URI, CSCO, FSLR, PRU, ZM, MO, AVTR, CAG, ITW, ODFL, ROK, ROL, VRTX, BIDU, IPG, EMB, RS, TNL, V, AY, BR, COG, CRL, DVA, IT, HOLX, IBM, CNC, FDX, HPE, HBAN, PTC, SEAS, STT, TJX, ANSS, APA, INFO, L, MGM, NCLH, NXPI, PBR, RCL, UAL, UNH, VIRT, ABT, AER, ALK, T, CBT, CHKP, CHH, CGNX, CMCSA, COUP, CBRL, ASHR, DAL, EBAY, EFX, GM, HLT, H, JBLU, JNJ, LVS, LLY, LYV, MSGS, MAR, MTD, TAP, NEU, PLNT, RL, SPG, SIX, SKYW, LUV, SAVE, SNPS, TMO, TRMB, USB, USFD, WH, WYNN, AMG, AFL, AMAT, ARW, BKNG, CAH, DD, FB, FLT, FOXA, GGB, HPQ, INFY, EEM, LII, LOW, MELI, MET, MOS, NTCO, PANW, PYPL, RHI, SPGI, XLF, SPLK, TME, TER, WHR, ACHC, ATVI, ADBE, A, ALXN, AYX, AAL, AON, ATHM, AZO, BRK.B, BAH, COF, CBOE, CINF, KO, DKS, DFS, DOW, DBX, EVR, FFIV, FITB, AJG, GRMN, GIS, GS, HUBB, IDXX, PEJ, EWT, ACWI, JNPR, KC, MMC, MDT, NATI, NTAP, NOAH, ON, PCAR, PM, PRAH, RF, AOS, SIVB, TTD, TSN, VEEV, VMW, WEC, WDAY, XLNX, ZBRA, ALGN, AMCR, AXP, NLY, ARMK, ACGL, ATH, TEAM, AVT, AXS, WRB, BBY, BC, CPB, CPRI, CCL, CRI, CHD, CFG, CPRT, XRAY, DLB, SATS, ELAN, EQH, JETS, ETSY, EXR, FICO, FAF, FTNT, GWRE, HDB, HLF, ICE, JEF, JLL, LKQ, LUMN, MTB, MAN, MHK, MDLZ, MCO, NLOK, NVR, OXY, OMC, PHM, PVH, QRVO, DGX, QRTEA, RNG, STX, SJM, SO, SSNC, TTWO, TAL, TOL, TRV, UI, VIPS, WDC, YNDX, YUM,
- Reduced Positions: EWW, CVS, VZ, KMB, BAC, PEP, CSX, CNP, HSY, MA, CVX, PLD, CX, DIS, SLB, WFC, HII, POOL, RTX, WM, BABA, ILMN, CI, LMT, MRK, NOC, NUE, TYL, BDX, BA, CHTR, NVDA, PDD, CBRE, CL, GILD, SE, AAPL, DG, ETN, HUM, NFLX, PFE, CRM, ADSK, AGR, HIG, ISRG, JPM, NEM, ORCL, PSA, YUMC, CHRW, CTXS, CTSH, DHR, ECL, FBHS, TDY, AKAM, AMZN, AMGN, FIS, LHX, NEE, PPG, SYF, TSLA, WAB, ABMD, CDNS, CWEN, DHI, FISV, NWL, NOV, NRG, ORLY, SBAC, SEE, WLTW, AGNC, COST, DXC, RE, F, GPN, HUBS, KR, MKL, MCD, MCHP, MPWR, SPY, ABBV, ANET, CAT, DISH, XOM, FIVN, IPGP, QCOM, RPM, SGEN, SCI, UBER, UNP, AMD, AGCO, ADS, GOOG, AMT, ADI, ADP, CARR, CSGP, DISCK, HAL, JCI, MKTX, NKE, NSC, OC, SQ, SWK, SUZ, TT, WAT, ZION, AES, APD, ARE, AME, APH, BLK, BWA, BMY, CACI, CDK, CDAY, CTAS, CLX, BVN, STZ, CCI, DLR, DOV, EC, EMR, EOG, EQIX, EQR, EVRG, FNF, FCN, GD, GDDY, HD, IVV, IEV, HYG, IWD, KNX, LRCX, LEN, LBRDA, LIN, LPLA, MRVL, MTCH, MXIM, MNST, OKTA, PACW, PAYX, PBCT, PPC, PII, PGR, RJF, ROP, SWKS, SNAP, SNA, SBUX, TEL, TMUS, TSCO, TDG, UHS, WELL, WSM, Z, ALLE, ALLY, APTV, AN, BBD, BK, BSX, BWXT, CMG, CMA, COP, CTVA, CW, DXCM, DOCU, DLTR, EW, ESTC, EA, EPAM, FRC, FCX, G, HRC, HFC, HWM, IFF, INDA, KSA, ITUB, JD, KEYS, LULU, LYB, MPC, MS, EDU, NTRS, ORI, OTIS, PSX, PINS, PXD, PNC, ROKU, XLC, XLE, XLRE, XLY, XLI, XLB, XLK, SHOP, SCCO, TRGP, TRI, TFC, TWTR, VALE, VLO, RSX, VER, VIAC, VICI, WST, WAL, ZS, ZTO,
- Sold Out: GE, PNW, ZTS, ENIC, JKHY, WRK, DRE, FMC, AMP, GDX, GLD, RSG, STAY, VVV, FLIR, DOX, PFPT, RP, GPK, RMD, PAGS, ELS, LDOS, NLSN, SFM, HAIN, CUBE, WCN, LGF.A, GPC, INVH, BKR, LNG, CNA, REGN, CCO, IHRT, OZON, KBE, FDS, AEP, AIG, BIIB, DPZ, DUK, EEFT, EXC, EXPD, CIXX, HSIC, KIM, NDAQ, NI, SYK, VRSN, WBA,
For the details of PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinebridge+investments%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PineBridge Investments, L.P.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,727,574 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,037,318 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,888 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 2,908,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 70,887 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,073,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 370,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 214,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 68,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 462,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 210,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,908,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kellogg Co (K)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 416.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 646,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 275.18%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 464,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 818,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.Sold Out: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Enel Chile SA. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.39.Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47.Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06.
