PineBridge Investments, L.P. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Kellogg Co, Sells iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company PineBridge Investments, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Kellogg Co, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Walmart Inc, sells iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, CVS Health Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PineBridge Investments, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, PineBridge Investments, L.P. owns 642 stocks with a total value of $8.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pinebridge+investments%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PineBridge Investments, L.P.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,727,574 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,037,318 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 73,888 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 2,908,000 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.85%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 70,887 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,073,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $60.48, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 370,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 214,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 68,238 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.88 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 462,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 210,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,908,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kellogg Co (K)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Kellogg Co by 416.90%. The purchase prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 646,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 275.18%. The purchase prices were between $251.87 and $278.14, with an estimated average price of $265.01. The stock is now traded at around $306.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 144,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 464,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.08%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 71.52%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $78.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 818,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Sold Out: Enel Chile SA (ENIC)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Enel Chile SA. The sale prices were between $2.84 and $4.06, with an estimated average price of $3.39.

Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47.

Sold Out: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

PineBridge Investments, L.P. sold out a holding in Duke Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of PineBridge Investments, L.P.. Also check out:

1. PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PineBridge Investments, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PineBridge Investments, L.P. keeps buying
