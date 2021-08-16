Acima Private Wealth, Llc Buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Celanese Corp

New Purchases: PICB, GIGB, BBJP, BBCA, JMST, ESGV, PDP, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Celanese Corp, Viatris Inc, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acima Private Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Acima Private Wealth, Llc owns 234 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 37,441 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 302,365 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.65% BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 185,061 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,281 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) - 72,927 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.89%

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 182,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.124800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 81,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.39 and $58.14, with an estimated average price of $56.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 78,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $63.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 28,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 31,056 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 47,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Acima Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37.