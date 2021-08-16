Pfs Investments Inc. Buys Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: IUS, ISDX, SPLV, IDLV, SNPE, IIGD, USSG, PGX, IIGV, ISEM, XMLV, IDEV, PSK, EELV, EWP, EWI, VRIG, XLF, DGRW, RVNU, RCD, PLW, PGHY, APO, DE, MU, LYFT, LRGE, NULV, IQV, JMBS, LNG, MLN, CI, NUSC, F, MTCH, NUMV, ASML, HQY, LH, CHUY, GPRK, AES, AMD, ALB, TPR, GRMN, SPHD, WRK, SMG, SQM, MELI, HYMB, FANUY, GOOG, MLPA, WMS, HLNE, SIBN, EMHY, FWONA,

IUS, ISDX, SPLV, IDLV, SNPE, IIGD, USSG, PGX, IIGV, ISEM, XMLV, IDEV, PSK, EELV, EWP, EWI, VRIG, XLF, DGRW, RVNU, RCD, PLW, PGHY, APO, DE, MU, LYFT, LRGE, NULV, IQV, JMBS, LNG, MLN, CI, NUSC, F, MTCH, NUMV, ASML, HQY, LH, CHUY, GPRK, AES, AMD, ALB, TPR, GRMN, SPHD, WRK, SMG, SQM, MELI, HYMB, FANUY, GOOG, MLPA, WMS, HLNE, SIBN, EMHY, FWONA, Added Positions: QUAL, QQQ, DVY, SPYV, HYLB, IVV, VNQ, USMV, IGSB, EMB, MTUM, IGIB, SPDW, SHYG, SRLN, CSCO, JPM, ABBV, GILD, BMY, MS, IEFA, TLT, CVX, AVGO, AMZN, HYG, SRE, UNH, SPYD, AMT, CMCSA, PSX, RSP, T, TFC, CVS, GLW, ENB, TRV, TEL, DOCU, WH, AGG, EFV, HYD, HYEM, MO, AAPL, BLK, STZ, DVN, GPC, GS, MNST, HD, LMT, MSFT, NVDA, PXD, TSN, VZ, VRTX, ACM, LULU, ULTA, MPC, RH, TWTR, NTRA, ANGL, IYC, MMM, AMED, AMAT, ADSK, GOOGL, IFF, JNJ, MTZ, STX, GWW, EVRG, V, PM, LPLA, FB, VOYA, MUSA, SHOP, PFGC, EFAV, FIXD, IDV, VYM, XLC, BIIB, CDNS, MDLZ, LRCX, JEF, LNC, NUE, ORCL, TREX, USB, UPS, WDC, ZTS, CHGG, HLT, PYPL, ROKU, GH, YETI, FMB, PZA, SPEM, VEA, EGHT, ACN, ADBE, ARE, AXP, AMP, AVY, BK, BBY, BC, FIS, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CREE, DHI, DAR, DECK, DISCA, DLB, ERIC, NEE, FDX, FCX, RHP, GIS, LHX, HA, EHC, HUM, INFY, IPG, J, JCI, KMB, MDT, MCHP, ES, PPG, PH, PII, QCOM, RBC, CRM, XPO, TGT, TER, TXN, TMO, TSCO, URI, RTX, VLO, DIS, WMB, DFS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, HASI, CDW, FEYE, WIX, CTLT, QRVO, PLNT, WSC, AVTR, CTVA, NOVA, NVST, CRNC, BRP, ONEM, ARRY, AGGY, BND, ESGD, IEMG, LQD, VTEB, ABT, AFG, AIG, BDX, BXP, CMS, DXC, ECL, EIX, XOM, IMGN, IP, IONS, LGF.B, LOW, NSRGY, NOC, PNC, PFE, LIN, PG, PEG, SBNY, SONY, SYK, UNP, VMC, WMT, WM, WFC, WYNN, QRTEA, NXPI, STAG, AMCX, RXN, PNR, DNOW, FWONK, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, ATZAF, VRT, UBER, OTIS, HYS, SMB,

QUAL, QQQ, DVY, SPYV, HYLB, IVV, VNQ, USMV, IGSB, EMB, MTUM, IGIB, SPDW, SHYG, SRLN, CSCO, JPM, ABBV, GILD, BMY, MS, IEFA, TLT, CVX, AVGO, AMZN, HYG, SRE, UNH, SPYD, AMT, CMCSA, PSX, RSP, T, TFC, CVS, GLW, ENB, TRV, TEL, DOCU, WH, AGG, EFV, HYD, HYEM, MO, AAPL, BLK, STZ, DVN, GPC, GS, MNST, HD, LMT, MSFT, NVDA, PXD, TSN, VZ, VRTX, ACM, LULU, ULTA, MPC, RH, TWTR, NTRA, ANGL, IYC, MMM, AMED, AMAT, ADSK, GOOGL, IFF, JNJ, MTZ, STX, GWW, EVRG, V, PM, LPLA, FB, VOYA, MUSA, SHOP, PFGC, EFAV, FIXD, IDV, VYM, XLC, BIIB, CDNS, MDLZ, LRCX, JEF, LNC, NUE, ORCL, TREX, USB, UPS, WDC, ZTS, CHGG, HLT, PYPL, ROKU, GH, YETI, FMB, PZA, SPEM, VEA, EGHT, ACN, ADBE, ARE, AXP, AMP, AVY, BK, BBY, BC, FIS, CTAS, CTXS, KO, CREE, DHI, DAR, DECK, DISCA, DLB, ERIC, NEE, FDX, FCX, RHP, GIS, LHX, HA, EHC, HUM, INFY, IPG, J, JCI, KMB, MDT, MCHP, ES, PPG, PH, PII, QCOM, RBC, CRM, XPO, TGT, TER, TXN, TMO, TSCO, URI, RTX, VLO, DIS, WMB, DFS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, HASI, CDW, FEYE, WIX, CTLT, QRVO, PLNT, WSC, AVTR, CTVA, NOVA, NVST, CRNC, BRP, ONEM, ARRY, AGGY, BND, ESGD, IEMG, LQD, VTEB, ABT, AFG, AIG, BDX, BXP, CMS, DXC, ECL, EIX, XOM, IMGN, IP, IONS, LGF.B, LOW, NSRGY, NOC, PNC, PFE, LIN, PG, PEG, SBNY, SONY, SYK, UNP, VMC, WMT, WM, WFC, WYNN, QRTEA, NXPI, STAG, AMCX, RXN, PNR, DNOW, FWONK, LBRDA, LBRDK, LSXMA, LSXMK, ATZAF, VRT, UBER, OTIS, HYS, SMB, Reduced Positions: IEF, SPMD, IJR, CWB, IJH, VTV, SJNK, EEMA, BAB, XLK, MBB, DD, MUB, BLV, BKLN, DIV, SUB, RWX, MA, NUAN, OMC, EMLC, XLP, WEC, SUSB, SHY, HEFA, GSIE, SUSC, BX, VIG, IEI, BWA, TMUS, PLD, EDV, VUG, AGZ, SPAB, PDBC, ESGE, SPY, MDY, ITM, IWR, NSC, MRK, VWO, MCD, NUHY,

IEF, SPMD, IJR, CWB, IJH, VTV, SJNK, EEMA, BAB, XLK, MBB, DD, MUB, BLV, BKLN, DIV, SUB, RWX, MA, NUAN, OMC, EMLC, XLP, WEC, SUSB, SHY, HEFA, GSIE, SUSC, BX, VIG, IEI, BWA, TMUS, PLD, EDV, VUG, AGZ, SPAB, PDBC, ESGE, SPY, MDY, ITM, IWR, NSC, MRK, VWO, MCD, NUHY, Sold Out: SPSM, EWJ, DVYE, IWM, AAXJ, ALK, EBS, CTSH, HDV, AMRN, NOV, GWPH, IIPR, SMAR, GSHD, VB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pfs Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pfs Investments Inc. owns 369 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFS INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfs+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) - 4,496,429 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 285,805 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27% ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 924,616 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.53% Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) - 3,416,973 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 628,747 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 4,496,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.079000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,416,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,239,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,877,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,462,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,091,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 692.47%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 686,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 239,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 924,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,361,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,010,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 330,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.