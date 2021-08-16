Pfs Investments Inc. Buys Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Pfs Investments Inc. Buys Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pfs Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pfs Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Pfs Investments Inc. owns 369 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFS INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfs+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFS INVESTMENTS INC.
  1. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) - 4,496,429 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 285,805 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 924,616 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.53%
  4. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) - 3,416,973 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 628,747 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
New Purchase: Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS)

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.9 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 4,496,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.079000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 3,416,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.84 and $61.7, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,239,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 1,877,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE)

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $36.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,462,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD)

Pfs Investments Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $26.63. The stock is now traded at around $26.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,091,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 692.47%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 686,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 72.33%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 239,074 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 924,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 2,361,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,010,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Pfs Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 99.05%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 330,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Pfs Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFS INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:

1. PFS INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PFS INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFS INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFS INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider