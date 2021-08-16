Jade Capital Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, Ecolab Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: OIH, ECL, WLK, NTR, URI, WWD, EXPE, CLF, NSC, VLO, SAVE, IP, THO, CCMP, NDSN, LYB, LPX, HA, IPI, SAIA, OXY, GPK, ECVT,
- Added Positions: GT, HUN, UAL, AAL, AA, AER, MOS, LTHM, GDX, LYFT, MP, MT, ALB, PH, OEC, AIR, VNTR,
- Reduced Positions: RTX, CC, TDG, MIDD, TROX, NCLH, DAL, OLN, WFG, AL, WY, X, PLUG, APA, CSTM, SUM, DD, CCL, STNG, XL,
- Sold Out: ROK, AQUA, WBT, GE, FCX, SPR, TER, ALK, VMC, CHPT, CHPT, TEX, IR, ARNC, ESI, IPGP, UFS, IFF, DOW, HEI, FLOW, KRA, RCL, CF, GRA, HXL, OI, ATSG, BECN,
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 245,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.48%
- Boeing Co (BA) - 35,000 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
- Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 300,000 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.73%
- American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 370,000 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.43%
- VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 35,000 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.5 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $96.97. The stock is now traded at around $84.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $351.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Woodward Inc (WWD)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Woodward Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.57 and $129.93, with an estimated average price of $123.13. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 2100.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 440,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Huntsman Corp by 172.73%. The purchase prices were between $24.81 and $31.62, with an estimated average price of $28.45. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 48.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $60.29, with an estimated average price of $55.57. The stock is now traded at around $46.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 111.43%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.69. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 166.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.21 and $61.38, with an estimated average price of $57.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $26.3 and $33.78, with an estimated average price of $30.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Jade Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.
