Rip Road Capital Partners LP Buys Mister Car Wash Inc, GoodRx Holdings Inc, PROG Holdings Inc, Sells Turtle Beach Corp, Carvana Co, RH

- New Purchases: MCW,
- Added Positions: GDRX, PRG, PINS, PTON, CPNG, CHWY,
- Reduced Positions: CVNA, RH, TGT, NDLS, WYNN, TJX, CASY,
- Sold Out: HEAR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Rip Road Capital Partners LP
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 519,636 shares, 11.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.58%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 124,821 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio.
- GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 765,438 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 81.32%
- PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 554,800 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.75%
- Chewy Inc (CHWY) - 300,979 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
Rip Road Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 81.32%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 765,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in PROG Holdings Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $44.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 554,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 190,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR)
Rip Road Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $30.25.
