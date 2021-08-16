Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, AMC Networks Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF

New Purchases: BKLN, SRLN, AMCX, SGRY,

BKLN, SRLN, AMCX, SGRY, Added Positions: SBGI,

SBGI, Reduced Positions: NXST,

NXST, Sold Out: HYG, ANGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, AMC Networks Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 171,700 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 82,000 shares, 35.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 6,900 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82% iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 34,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 19,300 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.12%. The holding were 171,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.06%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92.