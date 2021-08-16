Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, AMC Networks Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, AMC Networks Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, AMC Networks Inc, Surgery Partners Inc, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+avenue+institutional+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC
  1. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 171,700 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 82,000 shares, 35.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 6,900 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82%
  4. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 34,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 19,300 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%
New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.12%. The holding were 171,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.06%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.

Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider