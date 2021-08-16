Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Buys Invesco Senior Loan ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, AMC Networks Inc, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, VANECK VECTORS ETF

- New Purchases: BKLN, SRLN, AMCX, SGRY,
- Added Positions: SBGI,
- Reduced Positions: NXST,
- Sold Out: HYG, ANGL,
For the details of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/park+avenue+institutional+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 171,700 shares, 35.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 82,000 shares, 35.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 6,900 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.82%
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 34,000 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) - 19,300 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.63%
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.12%. The holding were 171,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.06%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMC Networks Inc (AMCX)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in AMC Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.15 and $71.43, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 6,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $67.05, with an estimated average price of $54.05. The stock is now traded at around $47.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 3,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44.Sold Out: VANECK VECTORS ETF (ANGL)
Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC sold out a holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The sale prices were between $31.39 and $32.69, with an estimated average price of $31.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC. Also check out:
1. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment