Ci Investments Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Danaher Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ci Investments Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Danaher Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Ci Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Danaher Corp, Facebook Inc, Burford Capital, Nutrien, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ci Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ci Investments Inc. owns 1022 stocks with a total value of $27.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ci+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CI INVESTMENTS INC.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,368,260 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 257,043 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17%
  3. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 3,626,492 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1220.15%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 224,019 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,466,454 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.48%
New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,701,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 285,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 888,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,682,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 499,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1220.15%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 3,626,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 139.61%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,016,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,466,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1131.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,650,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 970.35%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,448,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,768,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of CI INVESTMENTS INC.. Also check out:

1. CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CI INVESTMENTS INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CI INVESTMENTS INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider