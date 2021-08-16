Ci Investments Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Danaher Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Danaher Corp, Facebook Inc, Burford Capital, Nutrien, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ci Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Ci Investments Inc. owns 1022 stocks with a total value of $27.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,368,260 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 257,043 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 3,626,492 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1220.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 224,019 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,466,454 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.48%

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,701,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 285,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 888,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,682,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 499,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1220.15%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 3,626,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 139.61%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,016,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,466,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1131.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,650,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 970.35%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,448,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,768,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.

Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.