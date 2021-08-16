Ci Investments Inc. Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Danaher Corp, Facebook Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

- New Purchases: BUR, OIH, YMM, IFS, POSH, TJX, ANET, CNC, RBLX, JLL, DBX, GSHD, MIDD, TPL, AER, DELL, GRUB, SI, EWW, AX, MRVL, U, RTX, GWRE, ESNT, SYNH, LSXMA, LDHAU, COIN, IS, CACC, EGBN, LVS, MOH, CMPR, PANW, COMM, SABR, BEPC, PAQCU, SCOA, FIX, DLTR, RHP, MCRI, OMI, ONTO, ACIW, MTN, FWONK, CDLX, SVFAU, TWOA, SCOB, CCK, LHCG, CNR, ASGN, XPO, PLOW, VAC, TMX, VRTV, LILAK, LBRT, WOW, BAMR, AEO, IVZ, AN, AVID, BGFV, CBRE, COF, SCHW, CINF, CLF, COKE, CCEP, DXC, CNSL, CCRN, FITB, PACW, GPS, IT, MNST, HOV, JCI, MTZ, MED, NCR, NUAN, PATK, RUTH, STAA, STT, GEO, VFC, VNDA, TNL, SQM, PCOM, DQ, PSLV, HZNP, LPI, EPAM, BCC, ALLY, OLLI, AA, SIC, NIO, LEGH, HPX, ASO, EQD, FMAC, RICE, RICE, CRU.U, STPC.U, ROT.U, POWRU, GSAQU, SWBK.U, EACPU, TZPSU, PNTM.U, ENVIU, OEPWU, SSAAU, FSSIU, DCRNU, JWSM.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, APGB.U, ROCRU, KIIIU, KAIIU, WARR.U, AUS.U, ASZ.U, IBER.U, LEGO, ENFA, ESM.U, WALDU, FRONU, SPKBU, ROSS.U, GTPBU, VGII.U, ACII, SPAQ, SPAQ, APGB, HERA, FRXB, RTPY, VGII, REET,
- Added Positions: GLD, DHR, FB, NTR, EWJ, MSFT, IEUR, AMZN, TT, ABT, ADBE, ADI, ATUS, BAC, EW, NEE, SQ, BKNG, WMS, COST, LRCX, EWBC, NKE, NOW, SFIX, EQIX, DG, EQH, FIS, DAR, V, GOOG, HES, LYV, LOW, ST, PRPL, AME, SBNY, AVGO, EA, ISRG, JNJ, NSC, VRSN, TMUS, RXN, SMAR, OZK, LIN, KKR, AMD, AZPN, CSGP, MS, URI, IWM, KMX, EMR, SPGI, SSNC, LW, AXP, D, GOOGL, HUM, LAD, WAL, MA, BERY, HESM, IEFA, AU, CASY, CNMD, CIGI, LPSN, PKI, PXD, PG, SBAC, UNF, TREE, TSLA, NXPI, MANU, SBSW, VNOM, UPLD, STOR, ZS, FOCS, ELAN, ASAN, MMM, MO, BG, CACI, CAT, KO, CMCSA, CAG, CCI, ETR, GFI, LHX, HLF, HUN, LAMR, MCS, MAS, MRK, NUE, ORCL, PEP, RDS.A, SXT, STLD, TFX, TXN, WCN, EC, PAGP, MBUU, BATRK, PAGS, WH, EBND, MGC, AOS, AAON, AGCO, ALE, AYI, NSP, AMG, AFL, ADC, ADS, ALL, ACC, AFG, AWR, AMKR, AON, AIT, AMAT, ATR, WTRG, AJG, ASH, AIZ, AVY, AVT, BOKF, BIDU, BCPC, BLL, BOH, BZH, BKH, BLK, BWA, BXP, BCO, BRKS, BRO, BF.B, BRKR, BC, CF, CHRW, CNA, CCMP, COG, CSL, CE, LUMN, CERN, CHE, CHD, CHDN, CTAS, CSCO, CTXS, CLX, CCOI, CGNX, CNS, CBSH, NNN, CBU, CNO, CNX, STZ, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CR, CFR, CMI, CW, XRAY, DBI, ATGE, DKS, DLR, DLB, DCI, DOV, LCII, E, EGP, ECL, LLY, EME, ENDP, ENS, ENTG, EFX, ELS, ERIE, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, FMC, FDS, FICO, FDX, FNF, FCNCA, FFIN, FHN, FR, FLO, FLS, FL, FELE, BEN, GATX, TGNA, GD, GIS, GNTX, GBCI, GPN, GGG, GPK, GPI, THG, HOG, HAS, HE, PEAK, HR, EHC, HEI, HSY, HPQ, HIW, HRC, HRL, HUBB, MTCH, IBM, ITT, IDA, IEX, IDXX, ITW, IMKTA, IP, IPG, IRM, JJSF, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, JNPR, KSU, KMT, KMB, KIM, KNX, KR, SR, LANC, LSTR, LEG, LEN, LII, JEF, LXP, LECO, LNC, LFUS, MDC, MHO, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MAN, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MMS, MKC, MPW, MET, MSA, MBT, MORN, VTRS, NDAQ, NFG, NHI, NATI, NJR, NYCB, NYT, NEU, NWL, NXST, NI, NDSN, ES, NOC, NWE, ODP, ODFL, ORI, OLN, ORA, OSK, PCAR, PPG, PSB, PPBI, PKG, PEGA, PBCT, PFE, PNFP, PNW, AVNT, BPOP, PCH, POWI, PFG, PGR, PB, STL, PRU, KWR, DGX, RLI, RPM, RDN, RYN, RBC, RF, RS, RSG, RMD, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROP, RGLD, R, SEIC, SLG, SAFM, SMG, SEB, SEE, SNBR, SIGI, SCI, SLGN, SPG, SSD, SWKS, SNA, SON, SWX, LSI, TRV, SWK, STE, SF, NLOK, SNV, TROW, TGT, TECH, TTEC, THC, TER, TTEK, TEVA, THO, TKR, TTC, TTE, TSCO, WEN, TSN, CUBE, UMBF, UMPQ, UNP, PAG, UBSI, X, KMPR, UFPI, UNM, VLY, VMI, VMC, WRB, WDFC, WBA, WM, WSO, WTS, WBS, WERN, WST, WLK, WY, WSM, WTFC, WWD, WOR, XRX, SPB, BGCP, STAR, AAWW, POR, HOMB, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, AWI, DEI, KBR, AIMC, TFSL, IBKR, DFS, LULU, VMW, AWK, ENSG, HI, KDP, RGA, VRSK, LEA, TRNO, PRI, FAF, HPP, COR, SBRA, BAH, LPLA, TRGP, HII, STAG, AL, MOS, FBHS, XYL, MTDR, ALSN, HTA, SRC, RLGY, CONE, APAM, PFSI, CDW, NWSA, DOC, REXR, SFM, SPNT, MUSA, SAIC, PINC, BURL, QTS, ESI, OMF, GLPI, BRX, OGS, ARES, TSE, CFG, CDK, VIRT, BKI, CWEN, WING, CABO, ENR, TRU, CC, MCFT, HLI, KNSL, FHB, VVV, CWH, GOLF, IIPR, INVH, AM, SAFE, JBGS, BJ, VRT, GH, TW, ZM, REYN, ACI, IAC, IUSV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IWD, HYG, TMO, BABA, SYF, CME, ANTM, BSX, MU, DD, BAM, SLM, PLD, CI, VZ, TEAM, ROST, CBOE, ACN, IEMG, CSX, LNG, J, NFLX, LQD, TIP, ADP, JD, GM, RVLV, XPEV, GDX, CTSH, LH, NEM, TSM, UNH, WLTW, MELI, CD, EEM, ATVI, AAPL, MDLZ, LKQ, QCOM, MDT, AIRC, AZO, C, ON, BRK.A, ROKU, COLD, PINS, UBER, ARE, AVB, BAX, MCD, NVDA, PBR, OLED, AMH, MEDP, GDS, ATH, BRY, EMB, AMT, APA, CVS, CPT, CVX, COP, EOG, EQR, XOM, FISV, GILD, HIG, HON, ICE, MCK, NLS, ORLY, PWR, SHW, SYK, WMT, WW, ZBRA, PM, ABBV, ZTS, CHGG, CSWI, SWCH, SE, IAU, JNK, CB, T, ABMD, AAP, A, AKAM, ALB, AEE, AEP, ANSS, ADM, ARCB, ATO, BDX, BRK.B, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BA, BMY, GIB, CMS, CPE, CPB, XEC, CL, CYH, ED, COO, DE, DXCM, DISCA, DUK, DRE, ENB, ECPG, EPC, EL, EXPE, FAST, FHI, FCX, GRMN, GEF, HRB, HP, HIBB, HOLX, IIIN, INTC, INTU, KBH, KLAC, K, LMT, LPX, MRO, MKL, MXIM, MDP, MTH, MTD, MCHP, MHK, MPWR, MCO, NRG, NTES, NTAP, OGE, OXY, PH, PAYX, PDCE, PHG, PLUG, PII, PEG, PSA, PHM, REGN, RCII, RHI, SAP, POOL, SIVB, STC, TOL, GL, TYL, UGI, UL, UDR, UNFI, VLO, VRTX, GWW, DIS, WAT, EBAY, CROX, GPRE, QRTEA, OC, CNK, PODD, JAZZ, GRBK, MSCI, CHTR, GNRC, HCA, APO, MPC, FANG, TMHC, EVTC, AEYE, VOYA, SC, CZR, TBK, BW, HOME, VST, ZTO, CNDT, ZYME, ROAD, PDD, AVTR, AMCR, BRP, GDXJ, IWC, IWN, IWO, PSP, SCZ,
- Sold Out: TLT, RYAAY, EWU, 9IFA, SPOT, TWLO, INDA, PTR, SNP, URTH, ELAT, IBP, GRUB, STAY, TRIP, LOGI, BILI, HPE, ABNB, RH, PRTS, ISDR, ACM, TNDM, BX, TWTR, WD5A, KRA, CBPO, AMCX, AGNC, TAL, LYB, CCS, CTLT, HUBS, ETSY, KHC, Z, COUP, CVNA, RDFN, MDB, PRSP, REZI, BIPC, ACCD, MRVI, PRMW, MTB, TILE, IIVI, CLGX, EMN, DBD, DVN, DENN, DECK, VIVO, CXW, GLW, COHR, PLCE, CDNS, VIAC, BK, ATRO, NLY, AEL, SPTN, CBIO, ALGN, WDR, GRA, VRNT, VAR, USM, TRMB, TDS, SNPS, EDU, SO, MODV, PBI, PENN, OKE, OHI, NVAX, MGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of CI INVESTMENTS INC.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,368,260 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 257,043 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.17%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 3,626,492 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1220.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 224,019 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,466,454 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.48%
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9 and $13.55, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,701,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7. The stock is now traded at around $179.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 285,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 888,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (IFS)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $27.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,682,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Ci Investments Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $70.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 499,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1220.15%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 3,626,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 139.61%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,016,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 41.48%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,466,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 1131.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,650,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 970.35%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $68.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,448,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Ci Investments Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.17%. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,768,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $113.01.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7.Sold Out: Intercorp Financial Services Inc (9IFA)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $26.2, with an estimated average price of $22.4.Sold Out: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Spotify Technology SA. The sale prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Ci Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.
