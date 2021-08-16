R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Buys Olin Corp, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Healthpeak Properties Inc

- New Purchases: OLN,
- Added Positions: LIN,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADP, V, PYPL, CCI, CDK, ADI,
- Sold Out: VNO, PEAK,
These are the top 5 holdings of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,050 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- Visa Inc (V) - 72,019 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 40,020 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%
- Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 45,468 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 61,750 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73.Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.
