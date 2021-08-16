R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc Buys Olin Corp, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Healthpeak Properties Inc

New Purchases: OLN,

OLN, Added Positions: LIN,

LIN, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ADP, V, PYPL, CCI, CDK, ADI,

MSFT, ADP, V, PYPL, CCI, CDK, ADI, Sold Out: VNO, PEAK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Olin Corp, sells Vornado Realty Trust, Healthpeak Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of R.M.SINCERBEAUX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/r.m.sincerbeaux+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,050 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Visa Inc (V) - 72,019 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 40,020 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 45,468 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 61,750 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio.

R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

R.m.sincerbeaux Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.