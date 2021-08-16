Artal Group S.A. Buys Generation Bio Co, AlloVir Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Sells BioNTech SE, Intel Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc

New Purchases: GBIO, ALVR, BHVN, OTLY, TALS, VERV, ALXO, ITOS, ACHL, GRPH, IKNA, NEXI, FHTX, AMAM, DLO, LFST, ADAG, AGL, LYEL, VOR, CYTK, TIL, BPMC, DSGN, IMCR, RXRX, OMEG, BHG, DYNS, ALDX, IMMP, MTCR, LVTX, MOLN, LU,

Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Generation Bio Co, AlloVir Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Oatly Group AB, Talaris Therapeutics Inc, sells BioNTech SE, Intel Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc, Broadcom Inc, KE Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artal Group S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Artal Group S.A. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

WW International Inc (WW) - 14,818,300 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) - 71,178,364 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 850,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,750,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Seer Inc (SEER) - 5,588,366 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,814,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in AlloVir Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,323,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,064,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.45 and $85.63, with an estimated average price of $75.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.18 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,779,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.