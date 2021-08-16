Logo
Artal Group S.A. Buys Generation Bio Co, AlloVir Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Sells BioNTech SE, Intel Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Luxembourg, N4, based Investment company Artal Group S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Generation Bio Co, AlloVir Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Oatly Group AB, Talaris Therapeutics Inc, sells BioNTech SE, Intel Corp, ChemoCentryx Inc, Broadcom Inc, KE Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Artal Group S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Artal Group S.A. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Artal Group S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/artal+group+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Artal Group S.A.
  1. WW International Inc (WW) - 14,818,300 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) - 71,178,364 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 850,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio.
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,750,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
  5. Seer Inc (SEER) - 5,588,366 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Generation Bio Co (GBIO)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Generation Bio Co. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $38.34, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 2,814,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AlloVir Inc (ALVR)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in AlloVir Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,323,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Talaris Therapeutics Inc (TALS)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.34. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,064,262 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV)

Artal Group S.A. initiated holding in Verve Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $60.25, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $60.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $13.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $67.45 and $85.63, with an estimated average price of $75.93. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORIC)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc by 65.85%. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $5.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN)

Artal Group S.A. added to a holding in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc by 52.90%. The purchase prices were between $2.18 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $3.13. The stock is now traded at around $3.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,779,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in ChemoCentryx Inc. The sale prices were between $9.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $25.26.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69.

Sold Out: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in KE Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.58 and $60.88, with an estimated average price of $51.34.

Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Artal Group S.A. sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17.



