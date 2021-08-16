Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells , Euronet Worldwide Inc, InMode

New Purchases: SGEN, TSM, XLNX, QDEL, QGEN, AMAT, DIDI, CERN, VRTX, RAIN, JD, OGN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagen Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Xilinx Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Quidel Corp, sells , Euronet Worldwide Inc, InMode, CVS Health Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumina Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lumina Fund Management LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 355,901 shares, 70.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 11,500 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71.