Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Xilinx Inc, Sells , Euronet Worldwide Inc, InMode

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Lumina Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Xilinx Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Quidel Corp, sells , Euronet Worldwide Inc, InMode, CVS Health Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lumina Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lumina Fund Management LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lumina Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lumina+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lumina Fund Management LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 355,901 shares, 70.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,100 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,000 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio.
  5. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 11,500 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $114.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Quidel Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Lumina Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $131.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Lumina Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61.

Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64.

Sold Out: Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Galapagos NV. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $83.34, with an estimated average price of $76.32.

Sold Out: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Lumina Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lumina Fund Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Lumina Fund Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lumina Fund Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lumina Fund Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lumina Fund Management LLC keeps buying
