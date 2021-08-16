Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. Buys Under Armour Inc, Invesco, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Ansys Inc, SBA Communications Corp

New Purchases: UAA, IVZ,

UAA, IVZ, Added Positions: RSP, NKE, WBA,

RSP, NKE, WBA, Reduced Positions: OKE, BAC, TXN, TWTR, R, FISV, KR, LOW, TGT, CAH, AVGO, LIN, PYPL, SYY, MSFT, ADM, UNH, ABC,

OKE, BAC, TXN, TWTR, R, FISV, KR, LOW, TGT, CAH, AVGO, LIN, PYPL, SYY, MSFT, ADM, UNH, ABC, Sold Out: ANSS, SBAC,

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Under Armour Inc, Invesco, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Ansys Inc, SBA Communications Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambridge Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambridge+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 32,757 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Target Corp (TGT) - 39,285 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,095 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 126,385 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.72% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 18,310 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Under Armour Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 320,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 250,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2254.05%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $317.67 and $376.88, with an estimated average price of $345.78.

Cambridge Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18.