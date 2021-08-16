Logo
Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Intellectus Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Lam Research Corp, iShares Silver Trust, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, General Electric Co, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Intellectus Partners, LLC owns 263 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intellectus Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intellectus+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intellectus Partners, LLC
  1. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 1,206,979 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,461 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  3. Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 260,949 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,539 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,618 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 1,206,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 169,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $588.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 127,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Affimed NV (AFMD)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 156,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 391,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 258,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 89.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 78,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 160.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intellectus Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Intellectus Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intellectus Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intellectus Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intellectus Partners, LLC keeps buying
