Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys AbCellera Biologics Inc, Blade Air Mobility Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: ABCL, BLDE, LRCX, RTP.U, AFMD, HCDI, SVFAU, LLY, GOED, APPH, GVIP, PH, BYND, VRTX, PG, MRK, WDC, PWZ, PANA, RTH, FISV, VXX, KRBP, FPF, VMAR, BCX, NXU.U, UGRO, EBAY, MLHR, VIAC,
- Added Positions: SLV, UBER, BABA, STNE, VSAT, TTE, MU, QCOM, CRTX, ABBV, PAGS, SHM, PRTS, VCSH, SPOT, CCJ, AMZN, TBT, LNC, IOVA, AAPL, MAS, STZ, RLAY, TSLA, BBN, XLE, NEM, LMT, TDOC, MCD, VTV, FCX, XBI, ZM, VOO, SPLV, INFN, FDX, NUVB, VTIP, CRSP, BMY, BIDU, GS, DAL, TLH, DBL, WDAY, EFA, GLYC, SWKS, EDIV, EMB, IVOL, BIIB, MCHI, SLQD, ABT, BRK.B, ADSK, ADBE, ACN, MA, T, ISRG, KLAC, NFLX, NKE, CRM, ZTS, PEP, NOW, PFE, TJX, KO, MSCI, MO, REGN, ORLY, AYX, DBC, BIL, AMLP, HSY,
- Reduced Positions: NTLA, HON, BX, CMCSA, VRNS, BSV, FB, PYPL, IAU, DIS, KSU, LYFT, GOOGL, MINT, CSX, IT, FSLR, UNP, DSL, BAX, ANET, VUG, STX, SKLZ, CAT, CLOV, IGV, IBB, V, SQQQ, XLV, DKNG, ANTM, AMAT, DGX, EMR, MUI, MMM, VGK, USMV, MBB, IEMG, CLX, SNOW, GSAT, GOOG, UPS, PZC, WMT, SRLN, ALXN, SPDN, RSP, MUB, UNH, IWM, IVW, IVE, BAC, IDU, CSCO, NOC, INTC, BE, FOXF, LAZR, CMI, TGT, BOND, EEM, BA, VZ, C, GD, TWLO, TIP, ORCL, VDE, ALB, NNDM,
- Sold Out: SPCE, QQQ, GE, EFR, BLK, SHY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Intellectus Partners, LLC
- AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 1,206,979 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,461 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
- Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) - 260,949 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,539 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 33,618 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12%
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.03%. The holding were 1,206,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blade Air Mobility Inc (BLDE)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $9.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 169,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $588.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reinvent Technology Partners (RTP.U)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Reinvent Technology Partners. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.43. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 127,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Affimed NV (AFMD)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Affimed NV. The purchase prices were between $7.78 and $11.4, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $5.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 156,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)
Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $3.7, with an estimated average price of $3.28. The stock is now traded at around $3.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 391,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 258,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 54.27%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 89.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $64.78. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 38,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.6 and $54.76, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 78,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 160.23%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $44.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 34,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.27, with an estimated average price of $14.06.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (SHY)
Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.
