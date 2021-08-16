Logo
Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Buys Northern Trust Corp, Allstate Corp, Ameren Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Richmond, VA, based Investment company Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al (Current Portfolio) buys Northern Trust Corp, Allstate Corp, Ameren Corp, Exelon Corp, CBRE Group Inc, sells Eli Lilly and Co, NextEra Energy Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, J2 Global Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. As of 2021Q2, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 1010 stocks with a total value of $10.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virginia+retirement+systems+et+al/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,381,900 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,670,100 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.68%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 71,900 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 75,300 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 509,500 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $120.13 and $140.48, with an estimated average price of $132.55. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 135,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.55 and $243.19, with an estimated average price of $217.93. The stock is now traded at around $308.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 70,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.57 and $99.32, with an estimated average price of $94.97. The stock is now traded at around $115.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 90,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.66 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 97,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.29 and $455.73, with an estimated average price of $424.71. The stock is now traded at around $476.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1018.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Northern Trust Corp by 144.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.11 and $121.5, with an estimated average price of $114.47. The stock is now traded at around $116.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 522,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 230.86%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $136.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 348,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 226.30%. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $89.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 533,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 232.86%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 871,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in CBRE Group Inc by 108.99%. The purchase prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22. The stock is now traded at around $94.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 592,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 947.92%. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $603.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL. Also check out:

1. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET AL keeps buying
