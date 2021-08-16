Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Farfetch, RXR Acquisition Corp, Sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Platinum Group Metals, Ascendis Pharma A/S

New Purchases: OWL, FTCH, RXRA, SMLP, BIGC, RBLX, PATH, SOFI, SOFI,

OWL, FTCH, RXRA, SMLP, BIGC, RBLX, PATH, SOFI, SOFI, Added Positions: EEM, PDD, CRWD,

EEM, PDD, CRWD, Reduced Positions: DCT, PLG,

DCT, PLG, Sold Out: ASND, TXG, BLI, DADA, EB, AR,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Farfetch, RXR Acquisition Corp, Summit Midstream Partners LP, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Platinum Group Metals, Ascendis Pharma A/S, 10x Genomics Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,241,708 shares, 52.44% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 5,291,302 shares, 22.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,778,380 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 10,000,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 1,272,936 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in RXR Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 143,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $234.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $121.62 and $145.29, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.