Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Farfetch, RXR Acquisition Corp, Sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Platinum Group Metals, Ascendis Pharma A/S

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Farfetch, RXR Acquisition Corp, Sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Platinum Group Metals, Ascendis Pharma A/S

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, Farfetch, RXR Acquisition Corp, Summit Midstream Partners LP, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Platinum Group Metals, Ascendis Pharma A/S, 10x Genomics Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+mutual+group+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,241,708 shares, 52.44% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 5,291,302 shares, 22.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,778,380 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  4. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 10,000,000 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC) - 1,272,936 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 10,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RXR Acquisition Corp (RXRA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in RXR Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 143,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 64,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 72.22%. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $234.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $121.62 and $145.29, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04.

Sold Out: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41.

Sold Out: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.92 and $31.99, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $21.23.

Sold Out: Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Antero Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $8.96 and $15.06, with an estimated average price of $11.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:

1. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider