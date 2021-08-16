Logo
Next Century Growth Investors Llc Buys Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Telos Corp, SEMrush Holdings Inc, Sells Veracyte Inc, Sprout Social Inc, NMI Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Next Century Growth Investors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Treace Medical Concepts Inc, Telos Corp, SEMrush Holdings Inc, Doximity Inc, SeaSpine Holdings Corp, sells Veracyte Inc, Sprout Social Inc, NMI Holdings Inc, Verra Mobility Corp, Vericel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Next Century Growth Investors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/next+century+growth+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC
  1. TechTarget Inc (TTGT) - 604,983 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
  2. Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 786,190 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.86%
  3. The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 473,049 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.41%
  4. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 420,764 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.38%
  5. OrthoPediatrics Corp (KIDS) - 601,867 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.05%
New Purchase: Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $36.11, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 994,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in SEMrush Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.88 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $17.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 382,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $58.35, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 123,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 286,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Performant Financial Corp (PFMT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc initiated holding in Performant Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $1.98 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $2.83. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 114,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Telos Corp by 135.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 538,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $46.13 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 180,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 50.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 810,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 40.42%. The purchase prices were between $44.66 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $47.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 304,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $75.43 and $105.74, with an estimated average price of $88.93. The stock is now traded at around $119.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 97,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Veracyte Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $56.62, with an estimated average price of $43.02.

Sold Out: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $47.78.

Sold Out: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $29.51 and $44.62, with an estimated average price of $35.24.

Sold Out: Trean Insurance Group Inc (TIG)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Trean Insurance Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.34 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65.

Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC. Also check out:

1. NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC keeps buying
