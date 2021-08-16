Blackhill Capital Inc Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc

Added Positions: ELAN, ABBV, TR,

ELAN, ABBV, TR, Reduced Positions: MRK,

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhill Capital Inc. As of 2021Q2, Blackhill Capital Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 4,027,170 shares, 58.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 232,739 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,800 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 322,830 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 148,023 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.

Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 699,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.