Blackhill Capital Inc Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Blackhill Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackhill Capital Inc. As of 2021Q2, Blackhill Capital Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC. Also check out:
1. BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of BLACKHILL CAPITAL INC
- Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) - 4,027,170 shares, 58.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 232,739 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 273,800 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 322,830 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio.
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 148,023 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio.
Blackhill Capital Inc added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 699,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.
