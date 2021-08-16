Seeyond Buys Public Storage, Danaher Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Open Text Corp, DTE Energy Co

- New Purchases: AEM, IRM, OGN, VMEO,
- Added Positions: PSA, DHR, WU, MCD, NEM, AEP, PEP, TSN, HSY, CPB, GILD, BR, VZ, TTWO, WMT, ICE, LKQ, GOOGL, GOOG, AFG, BIIB, OHI, AAP, PGR, HUM, RNR, PEG, LH, GL, BEN, UPS, EIX, CTSH, CNC, AIZ, STLD, SRE, BX, EPAM, ALLY, SYF, HWM, NUE, F, AFL, HES, AZO, AVY, FITB, IT, HPQ, MPW, IPG, MGM, KMB, KSU, COF, ATH, BG, GM, CBRE, SCHW, FCX, WRK, COG, ES, HBAN, CMI, LEN, TRV,
- Reduced Positions: AXTA, DTE, OTEX, SPY, GPN, WCN, AAPL, EXR, BMY, AMZN, DLTR, NEE, FDX, NLOK, AKAM, TMO, PG, ABBV, ATVI, BRK.B, MRK, UNH, ALB, ALGN, BK, BWA, CINF, GPC, MSFT, NTRS, ON, PNC, L, TSLA, ENPH, W, ETSY, PYPL, RUN, SQ, PINS, Y, DISCA, OXY, PXD, PLUG, DISCK, ZG, TWTR, Z, TWLO, CVNA, ROKU, MDB, ZS, CRWD, CHWY, IAC, DKNG, AMAT, VIAC, MHK, SNA, FB, T, ADBE, IVZ, ATO, BAC, CAT, CI, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, COST, DE, DVN, EXPE, HIG, HD, JPM, J, LRCX, LNC, LOW, NVDA, NKE, SIVB, CRM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, URI, DIS, ANTM, MA, OC, DFS, V, AVGO, MOS, NOW, NWSA, MRNA, MMM, PLD, ABT, APD, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMT, ACGL, ADM, ADP, TFC, BA, BSX, CSX, CCL, FIS, CVX, COP, CCI, DD, EOG, ECL, EXC, XOM, FNF, FISV, GS, HON, IBM, ITW, ILMN, INTU, ISRG, MDLZ, MMC, SPGI, MET, MU, NFLX, NSC, ORCL, PCAR, PFE, BKNG, PFG, PHM, QCOM, RF, RSG, SLB, SHW, SPG, SO, SWK, STT, SYK, TJX, USB, UNP, UHS, WRB, WM, CHTR, GNRC, MPC, PSX, ZTS, CFG, HUBS, SNAP,
- Sold Out: BABA, VAR, GE, YUMC,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,450 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,730 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,162 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 302,575 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,147 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
Seeyond initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Seeyond initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Seeyond initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Seeyond initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Seeyond added to a holding in Public Storage by 216.75%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $318.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Seeyond added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Western Union Co (WU)
Seeyond added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 202.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 189,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Seeyond added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 115.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Seeyond added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 106.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 81,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Seeyond added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Seeyond sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: (VAR)
Seeyond sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Seeyond sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Seeyond sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.
