Seeyond Buys Public Storage, Danaher Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Axalta Coating Systems, Open Text Corp, DTE Energy Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Seeyond (Current Portfolio) buys Public Storage, Danaher Corp, Agnico Eagle Mines, The Western Union Co, McDonald's Corp, sells Axalta Coating Systems, Open Text Corp, DTE Energy Co, Waste Connections Inc, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seeyond. As of 2021Q2, Seeyond owns 597 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEEYOND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seeyond/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEEYOND
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 49,450 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,730 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,162 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  4. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 302,575 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,147 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.97%
New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Seeyond initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 47,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Seeyond initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Seeyond initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Seeyond initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Seeyond added to a holding in Public Storage by 216.75%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $318.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 35,862 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Seeyond added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 106.67%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $318.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Western Union Co (WU)

Seeyond added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 202.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $26.39, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 189,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Seeyond added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 115.56%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $240.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Seeyond added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 106.54%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $58.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 81,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Seeyond added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Seeyond sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Seeyond sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Seeyond sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Seeyond sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of SEEYOND. Also check out:

1. SEEYOND's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEEYOND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEEYOND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEEYOND keeps buying
