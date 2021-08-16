Ossiam Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: AVGO, UBS, IQV, ZM, F, EXR, GM, PFPT, PBCT, KO, CVA, AVB, VTR, RY, TU, LULU, PM, DTE, RHI, SCHW, AEE, PEAK, STLA, LOW, CTLT, IEX, O, SBAC, AEM, ALLY, TDY, ENPH, FERG, CG, DG, KKR, NXPI, AAP, GPC, CINF, CRL, IBM, JBHT, JLL, CPT, CHRW, BRO, ATO, ABC, NWSA, SFM, CNHI, FBHS, ALNY, CZR, ETSY, PBA, KHC, AGR, FOXA, CCK, DXC, GLW, DHI, LII, LAMR, JNPR, POOL, ROST, SGEN, XPO, SNA, TJX, TYL, LOGI, WBA, BB, BIO, ROP, Z, GLOB, MGM, PTC, FOX, PZZA, SAFM, DAL, APTV, CCJ, KMX, UDR, VFC, WYNN, WFG, NWL, ULTA,

AMD, UNH, PYPL, CRM, ADBE, BA, JPM, MU, NKE, PEP, MCD, TMO, TMUS, ADSK, BKNG, BMY, CERN, AMZN, ACGL, ABT, CAT, GS, T, V, INTU, PLD, PFE, CHTR, MMC, QCOM, AMGN, VZ, ANSS, CAG, IPG, MSCI, BAC, CBRE, FDX, CMG, BSX, CL, HUM, ITW, IFF, ORLY, USB, DHR, NVDA, SIVB, ZBH, ALC, MAR, CHD, CI, ED, RE, MKTX, MKC, MCO, TTWO, VMC, WMB, WDAY, CME, DLTR, INFO, MDLZ, LYV, LBRDK, IVZ, EQR, GILD, HD, ES, PXD, STT, SYY, YUM, MPC, MMM, CB, CSCO, CLX, INCY, JCI, KIM, NTRS, PKI, SBUX, GWW, XLNX, HLT, AOS, DE, EIX, BEN, NDAQ, REGN, WM, ACM, KDP, BDX, CDNS, CTSH, CPRT, DLR, DISCA, DOV, DRE, EXC, FAST, GPN, HIG, IRM, PNC, SRE, SWK, GL, TREX, UNP, WRB, MELI, SPLK, ALLE, AEP, AME, AIZ, BAX, BMRN, CTAS, ETN, EA, FMC, FITB, IT, LNC, NEM, PKG, PH, PFG, RS, ROK, SHW, URI, LDOS, BR, DISCK, VRSK, HPE, IR, AMP, AON, ADP, AVY, DAR, DVN, DXCM, DPZ, FLO, HAIN, PAYX, PWR, WU, LBTYK, POST, PNR, ARMK, LBRDA, QSR, USFD, BYND, Reduced Positions: MSFT, INTC, BRK.B, DB, LNG, AAPL, CNC, DIS, GOOGL, DISH, ABBV, MS, NEE, COST, HON, CVS, JNJ, FB, C, TGT, LIN, NLY, NLOK, CMCSA, BIIB, CCI, FISV, ZTS, VIAC, TWTR, TFC, PGR, KEYS, CPB, COP, MTD, ATVI, KMB, QRVO, XOM, DELL, ESS, ISRG, K, MRK, ARE, ALL, EXPD, OMC, RJF, WEC, CTXS, ICE, KR, RMD, SLB, TER, WMT, EW, OKE, PPG, FFIV, GIS, MNST, OXY, TSLA, ALGN, AXP, ATR, COO, IDXX, MLM, PRU, TECH, ANTM, KMI, HES, AMAT, BLL, CMS, CMI, LLY, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, ILMN, TT, SJM, LVS, MDT, MSI, VTRS, TSCO, UPS, VRTX, FRC, FTV, ACN, A, APD, AKAM, DOX, ADI, AJG, BK, BF.B, CE, CVX, D, DD, ECL, EMR, GRMN, GGG, HAS, HSIC, HUBB, NTAP, ORCL, PEG, PSA, DGX, RSG, STX, SCI, STE, WAT, WST, WLTW, EBAY, BF.A, MA, VMW, XYL, NOW, AMCR, ALB, AIG, AMT, CSX, COF, FIS, EQIX, EL, FDS, FCX, LH, SPGI, SPG, TFX, TXN, TRI, OLED, WSM, G, FLT, PAYC, ANET, SYF, LW,

MSFT, INTC, BRK.B, DB, LNG, AAPL, CNC, DIS, GOOGL, DISH, ABBV, MS, NEE, COST, HON, CVS, JNJ, FB, C, TGT, LIN, NLY, NLOK, CMCSA, BIIB, CCI, FISV, ZTS, VIAC, TWTR, TFC, PGR, KEYS, CPB, COP, MTD, ATVI, KMB, QRVO, XOM, DELL, ESS, ISRG, K, MRK, ARE, ALL, EXPD, OMC, RJF, WEC, CTXS, ICE, KR, RMD, SLB, TER, WMT, EW, OKE, PPG, FFIV, GIS, MNST, OXY, TSLA, ALGN, AXP, ATR, COO, IDXX, MLM, PRU, TECH, ANTM, KMI, HES, AMAT, BLL, CMS, CMI, LLY, HSY, HPQ, HBAN, ILMN, TT, SJM, LVS, MDT, MSI, VTRS, TSCO, UPS, VRTX, FRC, FTV, ACN, A, APD, AKAM, DOX, ADI, AJG, BK, BF.B, CE, CVX, D, DD, ECL, EMR, GRMN, GGG, HAS, HSIC, HUBB, NTAP, ORCL, PEG, PSA, DGX, RSG, STX, SCI, STE, WAT, WST, WLTW, EBAY, BF.A, MA, VMW, XYL, NOW, AMCR, ALB, AIG, AMT, CSX, COF, FIS, EQIX, EL, FDS, FCX, LH, SPGI, SPG, TFX, TXN, TRI, OLED, WSM, G, FLT, PAYC, ANET, SYF, LW, Sold Out: PG, WFC, IAC, SQ, VAR, QGEN, KSU, EOG, SWKS, IPHI, MET, VLO, UNM, DOCU, TTC, NSC, NUAN, RF, ABMD, SEIC, CFG, ZBRA, PODD, JAZZ, AGNC, CMA, HAL, KEY, HOLX, TPR, ST, BAH, DUK, FSLR, XEL, CIEN, TRV, NVR, RCI, BKR, AVTR, MAS, GE, LEN, WDC, EMN, MO, DVA, TEL, VER, AFL, Y, ATUS, RACE, BX, OC, EFX, JKHY, SYK, SIRI, LBTYA, PCAR, TAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Deutsche Bank AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2021Q2, Ossiam owns 441 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 596,098 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 63,682 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 643,213 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 240,044 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 840,563 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%

Ossiam initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $488.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,280,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 49,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $348.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 484,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 186.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 918,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 643,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 346.98%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 128,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 54.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 426,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $636.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 240,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam added to a holding in Boeing Co by 397.67%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 177,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Ossiam sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Ossiam sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.