Ossiam Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ossiam (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Intel Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Deutsche Bank AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2021Q2, Ossiam owns 441 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OSSIAM's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ossiam/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OSSIAM
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 596,098 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 63,682 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 643,213 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 240,044 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.85%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 840,563 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ossiam initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $488.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Ossiam initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,280,993 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Ossiam initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 49,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Ossiam initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $348.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Ossiam initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.55 and $166.39, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Ossiam initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 484,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Ossiam added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 186.51%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $107.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 918,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Ossiam added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 643,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Ossiam added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 346.98%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $417.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 128,234 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Ossiam added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 54.68%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 426,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Ossiam added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $636.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 240,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Ossiam added to a holding in Boeing Co by 397.67%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 177,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Ossiam sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Ossiam sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of OSSIAM. Also check out:

1. OSSIAM's Undervalued Stocks
2. OSSIAM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OSSIAM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OSSIAM keeps buying
