Permanens Capital L.P. Buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, McDonald's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Permanens Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Canadian Pacific Railway, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Vanguard Growth ETF, McDonald's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Permanens Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Permanens Capital L.P. owns 111 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Permanens Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/permanens+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Permanens Capital L.P.
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 894,985 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 325,166 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
  3. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) - 1,732,439 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.17%
  4. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 805,867 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.15%
  5. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 359,128 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.98%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 104,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 201,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 1,732,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.81 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $80.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 805,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 115.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.15 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 359,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 57,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 69,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $187.31 and $205.04, with an estimated average price of $197.5.

Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.

Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.

Sold Out: RLI Corp (RLI)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in RLI Corp. The sale prices were between $101.46 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $108.76.

Sold Out: Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The sale prices were between $283.61 and $325.9, with an estimated average price of $293.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Permanens Capital L.P.. Also check out:

1. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Permanens Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Permanens Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Permanens Capital L.P. keeps buying
