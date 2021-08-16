Permanens Capital L.P. Buys iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund, Sells Vanguard Growth ETF, McDonald's Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

- New Purchases: CP, FCX, QCOM, FEZ, FMAT, CLSK, PBLA, COIN, IJH,
- Added Positions: HEZU, HEDJ, DXJ, WMT, CRM, SBUX, AAPL, ZTS, DHR, UBER, ELAN, MA, ATVI, MAR, MSFT, DIS, HLT, JPM, LYV, GOOGL, IDXX, MTD, SLYV, SCHV, IWS, IEFA, SCHE, SCHG, BRK.B, SLV, HD, USRT, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, MCD, VTV, IAU, VB, SUSA, SPYG, SPYV, SCHW, AGG, SPY, VO, IWP, SHY,
- Sold Out: APD, ROLL, CPRT, TDY, RLI, HEI.A, HIFS, IEX, PB, SWCH, GGG, EQC, SSD, IAA, GBCI, WINA, LCII, ARGO, DORM, ENTG, MSA, DNMR, 8AO,
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 894,985 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 325,166 shares, 16.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.22%
- iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU) - 1,732,439 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.17%
- WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ) - 805,867 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.15%
- WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 359,128 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.98%
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 104,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 201,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $49.51, with an estimated average price of $47.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.98 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Permanens Capital L.P. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (HEZU)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 58.17%. The purchase prices were between $33.88 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $35.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 1,732,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (HEDJ)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.15%. The purchase prices were between $71.81 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $80.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 805,867 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 115.98%. The purchase prices were between $58.15 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $60.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 359,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 41.99%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $150.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 57,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $249.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 34,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Permanens Capital L.P. added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $117.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 69,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The sale prices were between $187.31 and $205.04, with an estimated average price of $197.5.Sold Out: Copart Inc (CPRT)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Copart Inc. The sale prices were between $108.61 and $133.61, with an estimated average price of $123.67.Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.Sold Out: RLI Corp (RLI)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in RLI Corp. The sale prices were between $101.46 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $108.76.Sold Out: Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)
Permanens Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The sale prices were between $283.61 and $325.9, with an estimated average price of $293.58.
