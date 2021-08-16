Natixis Asset Management Buys Moderna Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley

- New Purchases: MRNA, AAPL, LAZR, ELAN, HBAN, AVAH, FOUR, BV, FTDR, CRWD, ZM,
- Added Positions: JKHY, NEE, NVDA, SAIA, MASI, LW, GOOGL, OLED, MSFT, CCOI, ENTG, AMZN, BILI, LLY, SHC, SE, HOLX, NIU, SKX, GDS, FANG, NOW, ADS, AVTR, ADSK, SYF, ARMK, NRZ, SPLK, PXD, RXN, GNRC, CTAS, TMUS, MTN, HQY, DXCM, PYPL, TTEK, BRKS, SWK, EQIX, TME, PACW, MSA,
- Reduced Positions: ON, NTR, UNH, SHW, BPOP, MELI, PPG, OSK, PFGC, CR, RJF, TKR, ALL, STZ, IQV, AXTA, HPE, LESL, NDAQ, GPN, ADBE, AVY, A, CCMP, JBT, VRNS, CHGG, RNG, AIT, PANW, XYL, SPSC, CHTR, DIS, CYRX, QTWO, MSCI, WTRG, IRBT, XLNX, WCN, WAB, ECOL, ATVI, ONEM, PTON, PLAN, ZS, SFIX, ALTR, AQUA, EVBG, GOOG, PLNT, RPD, TDOC, ALRM, TRU, GDDY, ANSS, HUBS, TYL, INTU, NUAN, NYT, NFLX, COO, MTD, MAS, LFUS, KLAC, ISRG, COHR, IEX, MTCH, COST, FISV, FDS, EXPO, EMR, DLR, ROL, TTC, TER, SNPS, HLIO, STN, CDNS, CRM, SJW, POOL, PRMW, ROK, CWT, CLH, CLX, PTC, CSGP, CGNX, OMCL,
- Sold Out: CMI, MS, HCA, EPD, LKQ, LEVI, TAL, TCF, SWI, IAA, LAUR, CNC, PFPT, SITE, PKI, FIS, TMX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Natixis Asset Management
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,032,250 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 494,040 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 399,404 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.62%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 224,945 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 283,025 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 276,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 292,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)
Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 331,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)
Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 21882.19%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 276,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 667.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 593,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.62%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 399,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Saia Inc by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $200.37 and $244.9, with an estimated average price of $226.99. The stock is now traded at around $246.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 208,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)
Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $269.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 223,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 645,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)
Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36.
