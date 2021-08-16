Logo
Natixis Asset Management Buys Moderna Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Apple Inc, Sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Natixis Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Apple Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells ON Semiconductor Corp, Cummins Inc, Morgan Stanley, HCA Healthcare Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis Asset Management. As of 2021Q2, Natixis Asset Management owns 203 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Natixis Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/natixis+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Natixis Asset Management
  1. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 1,032,250 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%
  2. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 494,040 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 399,404 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.62%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 224,945 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 283,025 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $373.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 276,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $151.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 292,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 331,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 70,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,717 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH)

Natixis Asset Management initiated holding in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 77,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc by 21882.19%. The purchase prices were between $151.72 and $169.59, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $177.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 276,536 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 667.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 593,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 83.62%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $199.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 399,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Saia Inc by 64.80%. The purchase prices were between $200.37 and $244.9, with an estimated average price of $226.99. The stock is now traded at around $246.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 208,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Masimo Corp (MASI)

Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $208.49 and $248.2, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $269.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 223,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Natixis Asset Management added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 26.09%. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 645,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $47.67.

Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Natixis Asset Management sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $27.36.



Here is the complete portfolio of Natixis Asset Management. Also check out:

1. Natixis Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Natixis Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Natixis Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Natixis Asset Management keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
