Old Mission Capital Llc Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Old Mission Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Old Mission Capital Llc owns 890 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,564,970 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 1,351,841 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.43% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 652,850 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH) - 2,388,628 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1097.30% Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) - 1,445,785 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 509.69%

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.14%. The holding were 8,564,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $103.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 652,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 374,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $76.56, with an estimated average price of $74.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 507,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 667,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $85.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 380,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1097.30%. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $26.88. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 2,388,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 509.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,445,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,351,841 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 2482.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.7 and $50.92, with an estimated average price of $50.83. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 333,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3088.49%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.83, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 521,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2411.30%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $51.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 292,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in Equinor ASA. The sale prices were between $18.93 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $21.04.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Old Mission Capital Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77.