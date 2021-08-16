Mirova Buys The Honest Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Itron Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Synchrony Financial

New Purchases: HNST, SHLS, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Honest Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Array Technologies Inc, sells Itron Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Synchrony Financial, Canadian National Railway Co, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova. As of 2021Q2, Mirova owns 165 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 339,522 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 622,403 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,549,169 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62% Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) - 3,155,257 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42% First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 425,073 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%

Mirova initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 169,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 77.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mirova sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Mirova sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.