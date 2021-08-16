Mirova Buys The Honest Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Itron Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Synchrony Financial

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mirova Buys The Honest Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Itron Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Synchrony Financial

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mirova (Current Portfolio) buys The Honest Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Splunk Inc, Array Technologies Inc, sells Itron Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Synchrony Financial, Canadian National Railway Co, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova. As of 2021Q2, Mirova owns 165 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIROVA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirova/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIROVA
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 339,522 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio.
  2. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 622,403 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,549,169 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62%
  4. Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) - 3,155,257 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
  5. First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 425,073 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
New Purchase: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

Mirova initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 169,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)

Mirova initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Mirova initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Mirova added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Mirova added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)

Mirova added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Mirova added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Mirova added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Mirova added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 77.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Mirova sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Mirova sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of MIROVA. Also check out:

1. MIROVA's Undervalued Stocks
2. MIROVA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MIROVA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MIROVA keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider