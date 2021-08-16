Mirova Buys The Honest Co Inc, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Sells Itron Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Synchrony Financial

- New Purchases: HNST, SHLS, OGN,
- Added Positions: RUN, BLDP, GIB, AWK, BFAM, SPLK, ARRY, AXP, NEE, SYK, PLUG, NOVA, NEP, BEPC, LLY, DAR, DNMR, TSLA, UNP, SEDG, XYL, TRMB, TD, TGT, AMT, STT, ROK, REGN, ANTM, BKNG, PFE, NTRS, MRK, KMB, HCA, BMY, LUMN, CI, CL, CMCSA, HASI, BK, IBP, HAIN, HD, IEX, ATO, WOW, VRSK, VZ, UPS, EBAY, ORA, MELI, USB, CP, PLD, T, AMD, APD, APH, AMAT, WTRG, AZO, TFC, BNS, CSX, TXN, CNC, DLR, ITW, ILMN, LRCX, NSC, MMM, QCOM, SRE, SHW, SYY,
- Reduced Positions: ITRI, ENPH, FSLR, CNI, IBM, GOOGL, GM, DHR, MSFT, PG, IFF, MET, EL, CRM, MA, ANET, HPE, HPQ, HIG, ANSS, AKAM, ADBE, HUM, MMC, EW, BSX, UNH, XLNX, BDX, LULU, ADI, ABT,
- Sold Out: SYF, K,
These are the top 5 holdings of MIROVA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 339,522 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio.
- Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 622,403 shares, 15.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Sunrun Inc (RUN) - 1,549,169 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.62%
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) - 3,155,257 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.42%
- First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 425,073 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.87%
Mirova initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 169,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
Mirova initiated holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Mirova initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
Mirova added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 36.22%. The purchase prices were between $132.39 and $180.4, with an estimated average price of $150.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 22,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Mirova added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,716 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
Mirova added to a holding in Array Technologies Inc by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $13.46 and $30.63, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $17.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 119,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Mirova added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $20.07 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Mirova added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 65.09%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $79.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)
Mirova added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 77.99%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Mirova sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Mirova sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $62.06 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $64.65.
