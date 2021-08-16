Covington Capital Management Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: JMST, QUS, PREF, ICSH, BCML, POCT, PSEP, BSEP, ESGU, FIXD, OGN, BMAR, COIN, EFG, EMQQ, ESGE, FBT, FEM, FEP, FRI, FTA, FTC, FXR, IXN, QTEC, SHYD, ALNY, HES, ABC, AJG, AHT, BMI, BF.B, CNI, BXMT, DVA, SSP, EXP, FISV, WELL, HRC, IMO, INCY, IFF, IONS, KNX, TAP, NUVA, OIS, PPG, PTC, PHG, PKX, RDN, REG, SONY, EQNR, SU, PAG, UFPI, URBN, VMC, WSO, NXP, NZF, KBR, CQP, VET, DISCK, KRA, EMO, SAIC, HLT, CARA, SYF, AXTA, STOR, ASIX, DMTK, SPCE, VICI, CHX, TBIO, STNE, BNTX, PSTH, VIH, QS, UPST, RMO, PLBY, OUST, PATH, VMEO, DIBS, BAMR, AAXJ, BAPR, BAUG, BCD, BJAN, BJUN, BOCT, CIBR, CPER, DFAS, DFAT, DRIV, EAGG, ELD, EMNT, ESPO, FEX, FNX, FNY, FPXI, FTXO, FVD, FXH, FYX, HYMB, IAI, IAT, IDNA, IEZ, IGE, IGM, IHF, IHI, IJS, IQLT, IYC, IYW, IZRL, JQUA, MCHI, MDYV, MGK, NUDM, NUSC, PAPR, PAVE, PIO, PJUL, PMAR, PSR, QUAL, RDVY, REZ, RYH, SCHD, SCHM, SCHV, SCHX, SCZ, SDG, SECT, SLYV, SPLB, TPYP, UCIB, VBR, VOOG, VOOV, WOOD, XHB, XLB, XLG, XLI,
- Added Positions: TFC, VEA, NFLX, IVV, JPST, BKNG, IQV, UBER, VWO, APD, KMI, ABB, BHP, EMR, SPGI, BX, FB, CMCSA, SBUX, AMZN, ADP, EW, NEE, ROP, PANW, ZTS, ASML, ABT, AVB, BA, COP, STZ, COST, ECL, GRMN, HPQ, HON, IBM, ICE, SYK, TJX, TMO, TM, TSCO, RTX, AVGO, BSV, IGSB, IJH, SDY, VO, CB, ADBE, ALXN, ADI, AMAT, CVS, CAT, CTAS, CSCO, C, CMI, DE, EOG, LLY, GS, MNST, LHX, IDXX, ISRG, MDLZ, MU, NVDA, NOC, PFE, PXD, PGR, REGN, TGT, TDY, UNP, WMT, MA, DFS, DG, GNRC, SBRA, TCPC, GSBD, SQ, ZS, YETI, MRNA, DKNG, CORP, EFV, FDN, IWM, IYE, LMBS, LQD, MOAT, QQQ, SHM, VIG, VNQ, ALB, AON, ADM, BLL, BK, BMRN, COF, CATY, CNC, LUMN, FIS, LNG, CI, CTSH, CMA, DXC, GLW, DISCA, DUK, EMN, ENB, EL, FAST, FITB, FLR, GSK, HAL, HSY, HUM, HBAN, ITT, ILMN, TT, LRCX, MTB, MMC, MLM, MAS, MDT, MS, MSI, NOV, NYCB, NEM, NOK, NSC, PNC, LIN, POOL, SLB, SHW, SWKS, SYY, TROW, UL, URI, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, GRA, ANTM, WYNN, ZBH, LEN.B, GAB, GGT, GUT, TMUS, GRX, VMW, MSCI, VRSK, FRC, PSX, NOW, LBRDK, ETSY, RACE, HPE, ROKU, DOCU, HUYA, REZI, FOXA, PTON, FOUR, SNOW, RBLX, CPNG, ARKK, ARKW, CMF, FPE, HACK, IJJ, JKD, KRE, LIT, MJ, MUB, NUEM, NULC, NYF, RSP, SCHA, USMV, VEU, VHT, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLRE, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, BAC, SPY, BRK.B, ZM, T, BMY, JCI, VZ, PGX, LOW, BABA, HD, JPM, TSM, FFC, PYPL, MINT, CL, INTU, PG, QCOM, RDS.A, UPS, DIA, NEAR, VTI, PLD, AMD, AMRN, AMX, AIG, AMP, BAX, BDX, BIIB, BWA, BSX, CSX, CDNS, KMX, CME, CLX, ED, CCI, DEO, DLR, D, DD, EIX, EA, FDX, F, FCX, GPS, GD, GIS, GILD, HE, HRL, K, KMB, MRVL, MXIM, MCHP, MORN, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PRU, PEG, SPG, TER, TXN, USB, UHS, MTN, WAB, WSM, XEL, NAC, PM, FTNT, PHYS, LYB, HCA, MPC, APTV, ABBV, CDW, VEEV, FFWM, SHOP, TWLO, SNAP, IR, LYFT, DOW, PINS, CARR, OTIS, PLTR, IGIB, EFA, EPP, IWB, IWD, IWF, IWN, IWR, QCLN, TIP, VCSH,
- Sold Out: GE, FLIR, CLGX, HII, TWTR, PGEN, HCAP, FWONA, SPLK, FWONK, FLT, LEA, MASI, CMG, XLNX, VAR, TSN, OKTA, VYM, IBB, SOLY, CVET, NIO, PRSP, NVT, BKR, SIVB, ADNT, CC, TRU, GDDY, NEWR, LBRDA, CFG, EXPD, DOX, AEP, ANSS, WTRG, BBY, CBRE, CAH, CE, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DISH, EQR, EXC, EXPE, TRV, FFIV, FMC, FICO, MTCH, INFO, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, PPL, PDCO, PKI, WRK, ARE, STX,
- SJW Group (SJW) - 1,904,294 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,253 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,352 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,226 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,410 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 395,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 265,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BayCom Corp (BCML)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BayCom Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)
Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 8723.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1176.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 101,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 2256.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.
