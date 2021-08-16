Logo
Covington Capital Management Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Covington Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, , Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Covington Capital Management owns 933 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covington Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covington+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covington Capital Management
  1. SJW Group (SJW) - 1,904,294 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,253 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,352 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,226 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,410 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 395,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 265,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BayCom Corp (BCML)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BayCom Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 8723.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1176.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 101,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 2256.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covington Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Covington Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covington Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covington Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covington Capital Management keeps buying
