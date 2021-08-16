Covington Capital Management Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Truist Financial Corp, sells iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, Zoom Video Communications Inc, , Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Covington Capital Management owns 933 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SJW Group (SJW) - 1,904,294 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 679,253 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 293,352 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,226 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 93,410 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 395,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 265,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in BayCom Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $18.15. The stock is now traded at around $17.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 102,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 8723.52%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 72,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1176.67%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $517.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $449.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 101,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 2256.70%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $255.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 47.24%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 120,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28.

Covington Capital Management sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.