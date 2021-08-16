Logo
Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys BioNTech SE, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co, Sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Parisi Gray Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BioNTech SE, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co, ProShares Ultra Financials, The Walt Disney Co, sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, Teladoc Health Inc, Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parisi Gray Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Parisi Gray Wealth Management owns 604 stocks with a total value of $272 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parisi Gray Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parisi+gray+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Parisi Gray Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,348 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,429 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,952 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 101,519 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,188 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $343.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $65.45, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 69,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Parisi Gray Wealth Management. Also check out:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
