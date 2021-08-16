Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys BioNTech SE, Alibaba Group Holding, Boeing Co, Sells General Electric Co, Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd Global Divid Oppo, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd

- New Purchases: BNTX, BABA, UYG, CRNC, VGT, PACW, ON, RPM, SBUX, UPS, VLO, NVTA, FVRR, IEMG, MBB, SCHF, SPTM, ADBE, MO, CBRE, XOM, PRGS, SGEN, RVT, DFS, PSX, BIV, IWR, QCLN, AIN, BIO, CAT, COP, DIOD, DOV, EMN, MYGN, NFLX, PEP, R, SWKS, TDY, SYNH, HLI, JMIA, ARKW, BND, FLOT, IVW, MDY, SDY, XLI, XLP, AKAM, ALB, ARW, CF, CVS, CP, OFC, FCFS, FORM, GATX, HXL, KEY, LMT, MXIM, MPWR, STL, RJF, CRM, SNA, TRV, ANTM, NXJ, DIAX, MELI, HPP, APTV, GMED, MGNI, ASPN, BKI, DELL, ARKG, FBT, NEAR, SPYG, UCO, XLF, XLV, AOS, T, ABT, ANSS, AZN, BWA, BXP, CBRL, CBT, CNC, CVX, CRUS, COHR, ED, DHI, DRI, EXP, LLY, EXAS, HOLX, TT, MCD, MCK, MOG.A, MSI, RBC, SBAC, SMG, SON, SRCL, UNP, RTX, WMT, WY, WWW, WWD, SPXX, TEL, RGA, HII, SQ, AYX, APPN, CARR, SNOW, SOFI, SOFI, IDV, LQD, MGK, RPG, TIP, VTV, AMD, AMT, APH, C, CMC, DVA, EME, GD, GILD, HPQ, HFC, HMN, IP, JBHT, LPX, MDT, MET, MCO, NSC, NVS, OKE, OSUR, PH, RSG, SO, NLOK, VLY, WDC, WEC, PNI, PRTS, LULU, TRGP, CRSP, SNAP, HFRO, CSD, DGRO, EMB, IEI, IJR, IUSG, IUSV, IWO, MOAT, PFF, RWO, SCHB, VIG, XSOE, ASML, A, ALGN, AEP, AME, AINV, RIOT, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BAX, VIAC, CNP, SCHW, CHKP, CHE, CI, CL, CR, DEO, DD, F, AJRD, HSY, MTCH, IDXX, INTU, MDLZ, MU, OCFC, PETS, PII, PKX, PSEC, O, RNR, ROK, SNY, SJR, SWIR, SIRI, TXN, TD, UAL, WM, WMB, DHF, TSI, BDJ, QRTEA, KDP, DISCK, MXL, LYB, KMI, MPC, XYL, NOW, GLPI, ALLE, PAHC, JD, ANET, LBRDK, ASND, PYPL, HPE, LSXMK, HWM, IR, NIO, DOW, OTIS, OGN, BATT, IGSB, CVY, DRIV, FDN, HDV, IWN, MJ, QQQJ, SCHD, SPDW, SUB, USIG, VAW, VB, VBR, VCR, VGK, VPU, VUG, XLU, CB, AES, ACN, ATVI, AAP, AFL, APD, AP, WTRG, ARTNA, BP, BK, GOLD, BDX, BMRN, BTI, CAH, CCL, CME, CSGP, DXC, CAG, CCI, CMI, DXCM, DKS, D, DUK, EOG, ETN, EA, FLO, FLS, FL, RHP, GSK, ITT, ILMN, KMB, LBTYA, MFC, MMC, MVIS, NEM, NG, OXY, PLUG, PRU, QDEL, RYN, RELX, RCL, RGLD, SEIC, SHW, WPM, SCCO, SWK, TMO, TRI, UL, VFC, VRTX, WFC, WCC, WEX, ZBRA, ZBH, UAVS, BHV, FMO, BTA, HIMX, INFN, MAG, AWK, AG, BLNK, WKHS, FTNT, HTHT, GM, WD, KOR, KOR, STAG, SUPN, TMQ, JRI, FUBO, ZTS, ESPR, RNG, TWTR, VCYT, RGT, WIX, ALLY, FIVN, CGC, TOUR, GPRO, GLOB, ACB, NBEV, OGI, HUBS, CRBP, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, ETSY, KHC, OLLI, LOB, PLNT, RACE, SILV, EDIT, LSXMA, TWLO, KNSL, BOMN, FLGT, COUP, AA, OKTA, BHF, RDFN, SPCE, SFIX, INSP, SONO, UPWK, ESTC, MRNA, PINS, ALC, UBER, KTB, CTVA, CHWY, ADPT, NET, PTON, FREQ, SRAC, SDGR, ARNC, UWMC, UWMC, SLQT, VRM, ETWO, LMND, IAC, VITL, RKT, DKNG, SUMO, U, GDRX, LSF, FSR, MP, LAZR, UPST, SKLZ, OPEN, CLOV, RBLX, PSFE, COIN, CURI, CURI, STEM, VMEO, AMZA, BETZ, CGW, CIBR, FNX, GOVT, GUNR, IJT, KBE, PHO, PIO, REET, SPLV, VEA, VO, VWOB, XBI, XLE,
- Added Positions: BA, DIS, NLY, DPG, GLQ, HON, NVDA, SHOP, PDI, EFA, ARKK, MMD, BMY, PML, PMX, MYJ, NOC, MKL, ABBV, NEE, RUN, ZM, CEVA,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, IVV, MA, ETO, SCHO, AAPL, LOW, JPM, GOOGL, ETG, IJH, AGG, FITB, TDOC, FNB, XLK, FSLY, GOOG, MSFT, CMCSA, DHR, NKE, GLD, MRVL, FB, CSCO, UNH, SHY, IWF, DOCU, RSP, BRK.B, GS, DVY, LH, AMGN, ECL, BYND, TTD, COST, ROST, PEG, BKNG, PENN, ORCL, CRWD, ZS, ROKU, MAR, V, MUB, VV,
- Sold Out: GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of Parisi Gray Wealth Management
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 87,348 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,429 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 68,952 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.9%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 101,519 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 26,188 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.91%
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $343.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $52.75 and $65.45, with an estimated average price of $60.62. The stock is now traded at around $67.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $113.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 35.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc by 34.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.6 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $8.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 69,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Clough Global Equity Fund by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management added to a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $14.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,196 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Parisi Gray Wealth Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
