Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Danaher Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gryphon Financial Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, UiPath Inc, sells General Electric Co, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Danaher Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gryphon+financial+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 259,473 shares, 25.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,392 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  3. Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,035,138 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,751 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,100 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 71,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 148,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 57,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.33 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $88.69. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 159.10%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $42.03.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gryphon Financial Partners LLC keeps buying
