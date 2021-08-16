Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Danaher Corp

- New Purchases: VXUS, BSCN, VEU, PATH, XTN, INFO, ECL, MCD, MMP, FTNT, REET, EPD, NDSN, LOW, IYE, VT, LLY, IBB, AMBC, TAN,
- Added Positions: IXUS, VTI, BRK.B, GOOGL, AGG, SSP, TIP, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, DVY, PYPL, SNAP, INTC, CMCSA, WFC, GOOG, EFA, IYF, MELI, CRM, T, JNJ, IJR, XOM, EL, AON, AVGO, NVDA, NKE, CSCO, HLT, PEP, BKNG, COST, GM, MS, TMO, UNP, C, MA, VZ, KO, WMT, DIS, WM, ANTM, BABA, ADBE, GS, ALGN, HD, HON, ILMN, AMT, ICE, JPM, BAC, BMY, LMT, SCHW, MAR, MDT, MRK, AMGN, NOW, ZTS, AEP, TRV, MMM, MRO, EQIX, F, EW, LHX, DUK, INTU, ISRG, D, K, VRTX, DBI, NSC, ORCL, PFE, QCOM, TGT, TXN, UPS, UNH,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, LBRDK, QQQ, ABBV, ABT, IJH, FB, TSLA, COF, DISH, BA, IYH, V, NFLX, SPGI, NEE, CVX, CSX, EMLP, CME, XBI,
- Sold Out: GE, CQP, DHR, CMG, MTCH, COP, ENTG, FITB, CFG, AER, WLTW, HBAN, VWO, MTX, MIDD, MAA, MSTR, MKSI, BRX, MODV, MLHR, LBRDA, ICLN, DISCA,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 259,473 shares, 25.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 183,392 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- Discovery Inc (DISCK) - 1,035,138 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,751 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,100 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 71,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 148,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 57,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UiPath Inc (PATH)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $85.12, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,884 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.33 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $88.69. The stock is now traded at around $85.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $221.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 159.10%. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 47,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2766.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.40%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,259 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 39.06%. The purchase prices were between $74.68 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $80.14. The stock is now traded at around $84.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $39.97 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $42.03.Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
Gryphon Financial Partners LLC sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.
