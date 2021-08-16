APG All Pensions Group NV Buys Steris PLC, Wells Fargo, TransUnion, Sells Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Barrick Gold Corp

- New Purchases: FSV, ULCC, OMCL, SAM, CLVT, UHAL, VMEO, OGN, TIGR, FUTU, SE, RKT, AYX, SOS, SPCE, THG, DISCA, CRL, CX, IMAB, NKLA, HWM, OSH, U, PLTR, BSY, OPEN, CRI, BDN, ACAD, PEB, JBL, MMS, NVAX, ODFL, INO, SAFM, STN, TTMI, TECH, IONS, IRWD, POST, TNDM, CZR, CDK, HOG, GOLF, PK,
- Added Positions: STE, WFC, TRU, BX, ZBRA, BCPC, TGT, WST, EXPD, TW, KR, MRNA, ZM, ETR, K, HZNP, INCY, SEE, NWSA, PTON, JKHY, UBER, ABC, EQIX, MKTX, POOL, WISH, LUMN, SHW, WMB, GM, TXG, ATVI, AXP, AON, AJG, GIB, CINF, ABEV, EIX, EW, EA, BEN, IT, GS, HAS, HOLX, MMC, NTES, ON, NLOK, TEVA, VRSN, VRTX, GWW, WM, DFS, VMW, VOYA, IQV, WB, KEYS, BOX, VVV, NET, Y, AEE, AEP, AIT, ACGL, ALV, AVT, BLDP, BK, BAX, BIO, VIAC, CHRW, CCL, CHKP, CRUS, CLX, COKE, CAG, XRAY, DXCM, DPZ, EZPW, DISH, ERIE, EXAS, GPC, WELL, HRC, MTCH, ISRG, LRCX, LII, SPGI, MCY, NTRS, PCG, PPG, PLUG, PRU, QDEL, RPM, O, RHI, ROST, SEIC, SGEN, SMP, TROW, TIMB, TTWO, UPS, VTR, WW, WY, WHR, WEC, YUM, IRBT, PRG, TDC, ULTA, MSCI, TNET, AGNC, FTNT, BAH, LPLA, VIPS, SPLK, PNR, CDW, MUSA, RNG, TDOC, LSXMK, FTV, TWLO, COUP, SNDR, CARG, FINV, ZS, NIO, ETRN, HHR, CHWY, RPRX, IAC, LI, DKNG, BEKE, VNT, LU, RLX,
- Reduced Positions: C, AAPL, BABA, MSFT, GOLD, JPM, BAC, PGR, ALGN, AMZN, TJX, MCD, PANW, FB, CB, AMT, FIS, KO, EQR, FICO, SWKS, VZ, CL, ECL, SBUX, TSLA, BIDU, IBM, RNR, TFX, DIS, KL, CTLT, PINS, AMCR, ALNY, BCE, CVX, RE, XOM, JNJ, NFLX, NKE, PNW, PG, SYK, WAT, ATHM, JD, T, BMRN, CSCO, CMCSA, DVA, EL, GOOGL, HD, LOW, MOH, PEP, TD, TSCO, V, AEM, AMAT, AVY, TFC, BLK, BAM, COF, SCHW, NEE, HSIC, INTC, KGC, MDLZ, MDT, NEM, LIN, SIVB, TMO, UNP, PODD, AVGO, FRC, ABBV, GOOG, AXTA, PYPL, HPE, PLD, SRPT, ABT, ACN, AFL, APD, AMGN, BMY, BF.B, CVS, CAT, CME, COP, COST, DHI, ETN, ELS, EXC, EXR, FDX, FISV, F, GILD, HPQ, ITW, INFY, TT, LNC, MRK, MCHP, MU, MAA, NVDA, NBIX, ORCL, WPM, SPG, SUI, TXN, GL, UNH, EBAY, MA, TEL, MELI, CHTR, FLT, APTV, YY, PDD, TME, DOW, CTVA, DT, MMM, AGCO, ABMD, ARE, ALL, HES, AMX, APH, ADI, WTRG, ATO, ADP, AVB, BMO, BNS, BRK.B, BIIB, BHC, AX, CBRE, CSX, CDNS, CM, CP, CAH, CERN, CI, CSGP, CTSH, VALE, GLW, CCI, CCK, CMI, DE, DVN, DLTR, D, EMN, LLY, EMR, FITB, GIS, HAL, HIG, HRL, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, IFF, IP, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, LKQ, LH, MTG, MGA, MFC, MAR, MAS, MET, MTD, MCO, MS, VTRS, NVR, NTAP, NSC, ES, NUE, ORLY, PCAR, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PFE, PXD, PIPR, NTR, BKNG, PEG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, RJF, WRK, ROK, RCI, RY, SBAC, SLB, STX, SNBR, SRE, SIRI, SO, SCCO, TRV, STLD, SLF, SNPS, TU, THO, USB, URI, KMPR, VLO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, ANTM, WDC, TDG, EVR, LBTYK, TMUS, AWK, FNV, TFII, VRSK, NXPI, TAL, NOAH, HCA, MPC, NOW, ZTS, TWTR, HLT, ALLY, SYF, SHOP, BKI, BGNE, TTD, SNAP, AM, ROKU, DBX, DELL, FOXA, AVTR, CRWD, JOBS, AOS, AES, AMN, AYI, ADBE, AMG, HTH, A, ALB, ALXN, LNT, AFG, TVTY, AIG, AMP, ABCB, AME, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, ARW, AIZ, AZO, BLL, BDX, BBY, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRC, BRO, BG, CAE, CF, CSGS, CPT, CCJ, CNI, KMX, CE, CNC, CNP, LNG, CTAS, CCEP, KOF, CGNX, BVN, ED, STZ, CPRT, CORT, BAP, TCOM, DTE, DHR, DRI, DECK, DLR, DOV, DRE, DY, EOG, EME, ECPG, EPC, EFX, ESS, EXPE, FMC, FCN, FDS, FAST, FE, CIGI, FBC, FMX, GIII, GRMN, GIL, GPN, GFI, GPI, TV, HRB, FUL, MNST, PEAK, HLF, MLHR, HST, HUM, IEX, NSIT, INTU, JBHT, SJM, JACK, JLL, KSU, KEY, KNX, LHCG, LVS, LEN, LGF.B, LAD, LYV, MTB, MHO, MDU, MGM, MSM, MAN, MLM, MXIM, MCK, MPW, MDP, MTH, MBT, MHK, MPWR, NCR, NRG, NWL, NI, NDSN, OSIS, OXY, ODP, OHI, OKE, OTEX, OMI, PNC, PTC, PATK, PBCT, PKI, PBR, PFG, RDN, RBC, REG, RF, RS, RMD, BB, RBA, ROP, RCL, CRM, XPO, SJR, SNA, SOHU, LUV, SWK, SGU, STT, SCS, SF, SNX, SYY, TEO, TDY, TER, TRI, TKR, TRMB, TSN, UGI, UDR, UTHR, UHS, VFC, VNO, WPC, WSO, WCC, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, L, AAWW, FTS, QRTEA, TECK, COWN, EDU, OC, PRIM, IPGP, DAL, IBKR, JAZZ, LULU, BTG, CIXX, AQN, WFG, DISCK, EC, RGA, DG, LEA, ST, HTHT, PBA, SSNC, KKR, LYB, EXPI, AMCX, PVG, VER, FBHS, XYL, GWRE, ENPH, PSX, SSTK, WDAY, TPH, BCC, TMHC, DOOO, SFM, BURL, VEEV, WIX, LGIH, ARMK, MBUU, IBP, PAYC, MC, ZEN, DNOW, ANET, CCS, GLOB, FWONK, CFG, CYBR, W, HUBS, ENVA, LBRDK, QSR, QRVO, SEDG, GDDY, ETSY, VIRT, BZUN, CABO, BLD, KHC, RUN, Z, PJT, SQ, HCM, LSXMA, NGVT, GMS, VST, YUMC, ZTO, GDS, ATH, JELD, INVH, IR, JHG, ATUS, BKR, ZLAB, BEST, QD, MDB, VICI, BILI, IQ, CDAY, DOCU, EQH, HUYA, AVLR, BJ, SONO, NIU, FOX, GOTU, WORK, DOYU, INMD, DDOG, GFL, PPD, CARR, OTIS, KC, BEPC, XPEV, SNOW, ABNB,
- Sold Out: GE, ADSK, QFIN, COG, OGE, MOMO, ENB, HAIN, WAL, TRP, ZION, SU, CPRI, KSS, EXEL, HLI, ADM, CNQ, EAF, WMS, BSIG, WSM, ANF, ELAN, FOCS, CROX, MLCO, ENSG, LOPE, CVE, SITE, RLJ, ACHC, NCBS, OKTA, HLNE, COOP, ALEX, CORR, APAM, KTB, IBTX, HUN, BP, OZK, BECN, BHLB, TPR, CTB, CORE, LCII, BOOM, EWBC, OVV, FLIR, FL, GT, HEI, VAR, IMO, KBH, LBTYA, LPX, EGOV, STL, RCII, SCHN, SSRM, SON, SHOO, SNV, THS, URBN,
For the details of APG All Pensions Group NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+all+pensions+group+nv/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of APG All Pensions Group NV
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 752,633 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,802,641 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,027,498 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
- West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 2,531,368 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,820,045 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 367,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)
APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,344,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)
APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.87 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $139.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $626.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 831,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 148,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Steris PLC (STE)
APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Steris PLC by 345.42%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $221.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,435,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 577.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,623,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TransUnion (TRU)
APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in TransUnion by 209.10%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,018,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 1016.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,081,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Balchem Corp (BCPC)
APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Balchem Corp by 144.81%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,519,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Target Corp by 149.77%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 808,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)
APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)
APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.Sold Out: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)
APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.
