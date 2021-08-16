APG All Pensions Group NV Buys Steris PLC, Wells Fargo, TransUnion, Sells Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Barrick Gold Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

APG All Pensions Group NV Buys Steris PLC, Wells Fargo, TransUnion, Sells Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Heerlen, P7, based Investment company APG All Pensions Group NV (Current Portfolio) buys Steris PLC, Wells Fargo, TransUnion, Blackstone Inc, Balchem Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Barrick Gold Corp, Progressive Corp, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG All Pensions Group NV. As of 2021Q2, APG All Pensions Group NV owns 897 stocks with a total value of $58.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APG All Pensions Group NV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apg+all+pensions+group+nv/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APG All Pensions Group NV
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 752,633 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,802,641 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,027,498 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71%
  4. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 2,531,368 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,820,045 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%
New Purchase: FirstService Corp (FSV)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 367,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,344,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omnicell Inc (OMCL)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.87 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $139.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $626.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 831,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 148,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Steris PLC (STE)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Steris PLC by 345.42%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $221.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,435,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 577.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,623,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TransUnion (TRU)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in TransUnion by 209.10%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,018,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 1016.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,081,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Balchem Corp (BCPC)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Balchem Corp by 144.81%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,519,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Target Corp by 149.77%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 808,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

Sold Out: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

Sold Out: 360 DigiTech Inc (QFIN)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of APG All Pensions Group NV. Also check out:

1. APG All Pensions Group NV's Undervalued Stocks
2. APG All Pensions Group NV's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APG All Pensions Group NV's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APG All Pensions Group NV keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider