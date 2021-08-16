APG All Pensions Group NV Buys Steris PLC, Wells Fargo, TransUnion, Sells Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Barrick Gold Corp

New Purchases: FSV, ULCC, OMCL, SAM, CLVT, UHAL, VMEO, OGN, TIGR, FUTU, SE, RKT, AYX, SOS, SPCE, THG, DISCA, CRL, CX, IMAB, NKLA, HWM, OSH, U, PLTR, BSY, OPEN, CRI, BDN, ACAD, PEB, JBL, MMS, NVAX, ODFL, INO, SAFM, STN, TTMI, TECH, IONS, IRWD, POST, TNDM, CZR, CDK, HOG, GOLF, PK,

Heerlen, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Steris PLC, Wells Fargo, TransUnion, Blackstone Inc, Balchem Corp, sells Citigroup Inc, General Electric Co, Barrick Gold Corp, Progressive Corp, Align Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, APG All Pensions Group NV. As of 2021Q2, APG All Pensions Group NV owns 897 stocks with a total value of $58.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 752,633 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,802,641 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,027,498 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.71% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 2,531,368 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,820,045 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.02%

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.19 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $163.66. The stock is now traded at around $188.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 367,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $19.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,344,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.87 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $139.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 259,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $970.08 and $1306.45, with an estimated average price of $1123.51. The stock is now traded at around $626.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 831,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 148,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Steris PLC by 345.42%. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $221.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 3,435,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 577.91%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 8,623,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in TransUnion by 209.10%. The purchase prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,018,502 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 1016.47%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,081,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Balchem Corp by 144.81%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $133.92, with an estimated average price of $128.65. The stock is now traded at around $131.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,519,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV added to a holding in Target Corp by 149.77%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $263.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 808,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.45, with an estimated average price of $33.7.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Hello Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.49 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.72.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in 360 DigiTech Inc. The sale prices were between $21.83 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $30.29.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

APG All Pensions Group NV sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06.