Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc Buys Roku Inc, Snap Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Sells Applied Materials Inc, DraftKings Inc, Etsy Inc

- New Purchases: U, COIN, VWAGY, OPRX, PANW, LOVE, RBLX,
- Added Positions: ROKU, SNAP, SPOT, AMZN, MSFT, FB, DOCU, ZM, MDB, ZS, RNG, MELI, CHWY, CRWD, CRSP, LI, TXG, NIO, TWLO, SHOP, FSR, SQ, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, DKNG, ETSY, SNOW, BILL, W, PENN, TTD, CHGG, ZG, NVDA, CVNA, HUBS, SONO, PACB, APPS, XPEV, PTON, TSLA, PINS, SI, SMH, SE,
- Sold Out: VOWA, MRVL,
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 146,220 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1462100.00%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 35,580 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.07%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 167,690 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 174,370 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.22%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 62,060 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.03%
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $122.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 175,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 67,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $370.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Lovesac Co (LOVE)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in The Lovesac Co. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $74.08. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VWAGY)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 1462100.00%. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $356.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 146,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Snap Inc by 5046000.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 504,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 1133800.00%. The purchase prices were between $217.07 and $299.74, with an estimated average price of $254.05. The stock is now traded at around $208.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 113,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 85900.00%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3298.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 8,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 955900.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $294.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 95,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 728300.00%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $366.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 72,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Volkswagen AG (VOWA)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Volkswagen AG. The sale prices were between $25.4 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.
