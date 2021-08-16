StepStone Group LP Buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog, Repare Therapeutics Inc

For the details of StepStone Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stepstone+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of StepStone Group LP
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 60,801 shares, 88.78% of the total portfolio.
- Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 19,353 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.19%
- Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 19,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)
StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.Sold Out: Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX)
StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $32.67.Sold Out: Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST)
StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of StepStone Group LP. Also check out:
1. StepStone Group LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. StepStone Group LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. StepStone Group LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that StepStone Group LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment