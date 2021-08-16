StepStone Group LP Buys Tenable Holdings Inc, Sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog, Repare Therapeutics Inc

Added Positions: TENB,

TENB, Sold Out: DCT, FROG, RPTX, OYST,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tenable Holdings Inc, sells Duck Creek Technologies Inc, JFrog, Repare Therapeutics Inc, Oyster Point Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, StepStone Group LP. As of 2021Q2, StepStone Group LP owns 2 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of StepStone Group LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stepstone+group+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 60,801 shares, 88.78% of the total portfolio. Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 19,353 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.19% Oyster Point Pharma Inc (OYST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

StepStone Group LP added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 104.19%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 19,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.22 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $40.8.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Repare Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $34.85, with an estimated average price of $32.67.

StepStone Group LP sold out a holding in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $21.51, with an estimated average price of $18.97.