Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Chevron Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kore Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kore+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,064,122 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 324,704 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 461,287 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,432 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 83,504 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,064,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 69,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Byrna Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.65 and $90.12, with an estimated average price of $84.93. The stock is now traded at around $92.238400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1267.12%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 97,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 81.04%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.