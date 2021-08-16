Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: OMFL, COIN, AIA, BYRN, RYF, JHMT, EL, BLK, BBEU, FLGB, FLAU, RHS, IGM, BBJP, IYK, OIH, SPMD, FLSW, SHW, ATIP, TBT, DBEF, ICE, SAVE, IDU, ITW, ARKF, PSTH, FLAX, CP, MSOS, HEFA, HEWC, BR, AWI, PGR, VEU, MO, PPG, DFAC, ASPL, EWRE, SEIC, EWUS, FKU, ATH, TLRY, TLRY, SJR, JHMC, PSX, HON, ITOT, FLLA, JHMU, XBI, JKE, ASML, RXI, SMFG, ABB, SAN, BSX, CI, DEO, ETN, LRCX, LII, MGM, MKL, MET, UBS, USB, TYG, TEL, VRSK, GM, FUBO, TMKR, IQV, GOEV, ABNB, BODY, DBGI, ABEO, CIG, EQD, XSPA, REI, XERS, BBIG, LYG,
- Added Positions: CVX, AAPL, SPY, XLK, MSFT, EZU, IVV, VGT, GOOG, ACWX, AMZN, FB, VOX, XLY, AAXJ, XLF, XLV, EFA, PM, IYW, VIS, XLI, EYPT, V, FLJP, VHT, VTI, GILD, TXN, BRK.B, CMCSA, NVO, UNH, IYC, VCR, VDC, AXP, KO, SPGI, UNP, DIS, XLC, ABBV, EWU, PXH, ABT, ADBE, JNJ, MAR, MCD, NKE, PEP, LIN, MA, EWC, EWJ, ILF, IYH, VFH, XLB, XLP, AVB, EQR, ESS, HD, INTU, MRK, ORCC, FEZ, PRFZ, XLE, ADP, COP, ISRG, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, RTX, AVGO, INFL, MINT, VAW, VNQ, VTV, XLRE, XOP, CB, ACN, APD, AMAT, BAC, BK, BXP, FIS, SCHW, CME, CSCO, DHR, XOM, GIS, GS, GOOGL, IFF, MMC, MDT, MU, MS, NVDA, QCOM, CRM, WPM, TJX, TSM, TGT, TPL, ANTM, ZTS, HLT, SHOP, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, RBLX, EWL, FXH, IWY, IYE, TAN, VDE, VEA, VWO, XLU, PLD, AMD, ASX, AME, AMGN, ATRS, ARCC, TFC, BMY, GLW, DE, DOV, EW, OVV, EXPE, NEE, FBP, F, GD, IBM, TT, JBHT, JCI, LOW, MSI, NVS, PNC, PH, PAYX, PDCE, BKNG, PRU, SRE, SONY, SBUX, SYY, TMO, VLY, WFC, OPK, TMUS, STWD, SREV, ARES, HPE, BBIO, EPP, EWA, EXI, IWD, IWF, IXP, KBWB,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, QQQ, PFE, VOO, EEMA, T, BBN, WD, KYN, CAT, C, NFLX, LLY, PYPL, PTON, PG, MAA, MTCH, KREF, KMI, BAX, VIAC, VIG, ALGN, TEF, AGG, CMI, ORCL, ES, D, LMT, INTC, LHX, AMLP, ARKG, Y, DELL, SQ, SPG, CHMI, LOOP, NOW, WRB, SIRI, ADI, AMP, IT, XRAY, CL, CCJ, AON,
- Sold Out: NBLX, VTWO, HOME, UPST, FUTU, BABA, ILMN, CELH, GE, HIMX, WSM, URI, RPM, ATAC, V9G, MBT, MUFG, UNG,
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,064,122 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 324,704 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 461,287 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,432 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 83,504 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,064,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 69,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Byrna Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)
Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.65 and $90.12, with an estimated average price of $84.93. The stock is now traded at around $92.238400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1267.12%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 97,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 81.04%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (NBLX)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.
