Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells iShares Gold Trust, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kore Private Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, Chevron Corp, BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, , PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kore Private Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kore Private Wealth LLC owns 423 stocks with a total value of $890 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kore Private Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kore+private+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kore Private Wealth LLC
  1. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,064,122 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 324,704 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.20%
  3. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 461,287 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 79,432 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
  5. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 83,504 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,064,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $256.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 69,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Byrna Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.1 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.62 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.69. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.65 and $90.12, with an estimated average price of $84.93. The stock is now traded at around $92.238400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 1267.12%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 97,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF by 23.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 81.04%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $416.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2778.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 143,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 72.52%. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $144.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kore Private Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. Kore Private Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kore Private Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kore Private Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kore Private Wealth LLC keeps buying
