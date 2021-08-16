Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys Merck Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: VRT, TMUS, BDX, CNK, AC, BGCP, AIMC, HI, DAN, MXL, RMAX, SRG, VSH, CNDT, VREX, CARS, MGY, CHX, VTOL, OGN, NP, MATX, ECOL, FDP, GT, HBAN, IDCC, MEI, CNR, AZZ, OI, ARGO, PTEN, KWR, SMTC, SWBI, SMP, TEN,

MRK, PXD, RL, ATUS, JBHT, DG, HES, LVS, ENB, ANTM, CMCSA, VICI, IFF, AAP, MO, UNH, KEX, CTSH, HOLX, ATSG, PG, VLO, NTRS, ARNC, EXC, GOOG, NLSN, AER, CBRL, AAPL, CIB, BECN, AR, RLJ, KAR, BIG, FSLR, NTCT, BAP, URBN, TRV, RES, FLEX, FMX, GATX, MD, ODP, GVA, Reduced Positions: WAB, CVX, C, LEN, CTVA, ARMK, MDT, JPM, EIX, USB, SEAS, CB, PSX, JNJ, GD, TXN, J, AVGO, AXP, OC, GS, PWR, LOW, CVS, DE, FNF, SWK, WSC, NVST, BRKS, CCEP, PRAA, WLTW, MGM, ETR, GBX, WFC, MGP, TAP, LIN, AON, AIZ, CI, SLM, RTX, ATI, APOG, CNP, COHU, OFC, DAR, EMR, MTG, ORCL, OFG, QCOM, STKL, TCBI, INFN, CFX, NAVI, ADNT, EPAC, AXL, ACC, THRM, MTRN, CIEN, COP, DIOD, WIRE, FARO, FSS, ROCK, HSC, EHC, IIVI, KMT, JEF, MCHP, PLAB, PB, ROG, UMPQ, WHR, PRIM, DFS, PM, HHC, DNOW, ATC, ABM, ACCO, APD, ALK, AMKR, ADM, ARCB, MTOR, BIDU, BXS, BAC, B, BDC, BHE, BRK.B, BCO, BMY, PRDO, CATY, CAKE, CNO, DAKT, DLX, D, DD, LCII, ENS, EPC, NPO, M, FHI, FLR, FRO, GPX, TGNA, GNW, GFF, GPI, FUL, HNI, HWC, HTLF, HON, NSIT, IIIN, IVC, JCI, LZB, TBI, MATW, MSFT, MTX, MPAA, MOV, MLI, NC, HOPE, NWLI, NTGR, OII, ONB, PKE, PDCO, TPC, AVNT, RRC, SAFM, SANM, SNY, SCSC, SCHL, SFL, SIG, SKYW, SAH, SJI, RGR, TTMI, RIG, UBSI, UFCS, UVV, ULH, VLGEA, WCC, WETF, INT, XEL, SENEA, AAWW, PRG, SBH, SMCI, CIM, IGT, STNG, VPG, CMRE, TROX, MSBI, CSTE, RLGY, PBF, APAM, SPNT, TSE, KE, AXTA, LILA, LILAK, GSM, NGVT, HRI, NTB, CWH, ICHR, REVG, JELD, LBRT, BRY, HBB, WHD, AMRX, WH, ASO, BMTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ralph Lauren Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Altice USA Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp, Citigroup Inc, Lennar Corp, New York Community Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 317 stocks with a total value of $31.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barrow%2C+hanley%2C+mewhinney+%26+strauss/current-portfolio/portfolio

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,171,982 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 13,865,296 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 10,145,652 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1324.29% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 5,216,073 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Hess Corp (HES) - 8,896,619 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,465,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,442,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 171,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 507,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1324.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 10,145,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 3311.80%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,977,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 79.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,592,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 65.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,864,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,541,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $237.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,509,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.