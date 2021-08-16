Logo
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys Merck Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ralph Lauren Corp, Vertiv Holdings Co, Altice USA Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp, Citigroup Inc, Lennar Corp, New York Community Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss . As of 2021Q2, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 317 stocks with a total value of $31.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barrow%2C+hanley%2C+mewhinney+%26+strauss/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,171,982 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 13,865,296 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
  3. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 10,145,652 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1324.29%
  4. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 5,216,073 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
  5. Hess Corp (HES) - 8,896,619 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,465,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,442,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 171,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 507,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1324.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 10,145,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 3311.80%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,977,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 79.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,592,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 65.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,864,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,541,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $237.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,509,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95.

Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.

Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. Also check out:

1. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Undervalued Stocks
2. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss keeps buying
