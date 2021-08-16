Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys Merck Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Ralph Lauren Corp, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: VRT, TMUS, BDX, CNK, AC, BGCP, AIMC, HI, DAN, MXL, RMAX, SRG, VSH, CNDT, VREX, CARS, MGY, CHX, VTOL, OGN, NP, MATX, ECOL, FDP, GT, HBAN, IDCC, MEI, CNR, AZZ, OI, ARGO, PTEN, KWR, SMTC, SWBI, SMP, TEN,
- Added Positions: MRK, PXD, RL, ATUS, JBHT, DG, HES, LVS, ENB, ANTM, CMCSA, VICI, IFF, AAP, MO, UNH, KEX, CTSH, HOLX, ATSG, PG, VLO, NTRS, ARNC, EXC, GOOG, NLSN, AER, CBRL, AAPL, CIB, BECN, AR, RLJ, KAR, BIG, FSLR, NTCT, BAP, URBN, TRV, RES, FLEX, FMX, GATX, MD, ODP, GVA,
- Reduced Positions: WAB, CVX, C, LEN, CTVA, ARMK, MDT, JPM, EIX, USB, SEAS, CB, PSX, JNJ, GD, TXN, J, AVGO, AXP, OC, GS, PWR, LOW, CVS, DE, FNF, SWK, WSC, NVST, BRKS, CCEP, PRAA, WLTW, MGM, ETR, GBX, WFC, MGP, TAP, LIN, AON, AIZ, CI, SLM, RTX, ATI, APOG, CNP, COHU, OFC, DAR, EMR, MTG, ORCL, OFG, QCOM, STKL, TCBI, INFN, CFX, NAVI, ADNT, EPAC, AXL, ACC, THRM, MTRN, CIEN, COP, DIOD, WIRE, FARO, FSS, ROCK, HSC, EHC, IIVI, KMT, JEF, MCHP, PLAB, PB, ROG, UMPQ, WHR, PRIM, DFS, PM, HHC, DNOW, ATC, ABM, ACCO, APD, ALK, AMKR, ADM, ARCB, MTOR, BIDU, BXS, BAC, B, BDC, BHE, BRK.B, BCO, BMY, PRDO, CATY, CAKE, CNO, DAKT, DLX, D, DD, LCII, ENS, EPC, NPO, M, FHI, FLR, FRO, GPX, TGNA, GNW, GFF, GPI, FUL, HNI, HWC, HTLF, HON, NSIT, IIIN, IVC, JCI, LZB, TBI, MATW, MSFT, MTX, MPAA, MOV, MLI, NC, HOPE, NWLI, NTGR, OII, ONB, PKE, PDCO, TPC, AVNT, RRC, SAFM, SANM, SNY, SCSC, SCHL, SFL, SIG, SKYW, SAH, SJI, RGR, TTMI, RIG, UBSI, UFCS, UVV, ULH, VLGEA, WCC, WETF, INT, XEL, SENEA, AAWW, PRG, SBH, SMCI, CIM, IGT, STNG, VPG, CMRE, TROX, MSBI, CSTE, RLGY, PBF, APAM, SPNT, TSE, KE, AXTA, LILA, LILAK, GSM, NGVT, HRI, NTB, CWH, ICHR, REVG, JELD, LBRT, BRY, HBB, WHD, AMRX, WH, ASO, BMTX,
- Sold Out: NYCB, UHAL, PEAK, FLIR, MAR, VZ, HFC, ARCO, TGH, STFC, STRA, UNFI, VLY, ASTE, WNC, WSBC, WRK, TPH, BCC, HRTG, AA, DSSI, BCEI, BCEI, CXW, RDN, BZH, AEIS, MTW, MLHR, CMC, GTN, FMBI, FFBC, FOE, CORE, ECPG, DRQ, UFS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 19,171,982 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.9%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 13,865,296 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.08%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 10,145,652 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1324.29%
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 5,216,073 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- Hess Corp (HES) - 8,896,619 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.09%
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,465,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $140.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,442,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $249.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 171,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.32 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 507,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $24.29. The stock is now traded at around $22.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 979 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.34 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $24. The stock is now traded at around $22.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,881 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 1324.29%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 10,145,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 3311.80%. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $147.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,977,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp by 79.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 4,592,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 65.64%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 16,864,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,541,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $237.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 2,509,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.97 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.95.Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.Sold Out: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
