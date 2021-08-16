Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Nike Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, The Chemours Co, Bollore SA

New Purchases: NKE,

NKE, Added Positions: BABA, CABO, CFRUY, HEINY, PDRDY, VMC, CABJF, EVF, SWZ,

BABA, CABO, CFRUY, HEINY, PDRDY, VMC, CABJF, EVF, SWZ, Reduced Positions: MA, JPM, BRK.A, GOOG, NSRGY, CFRHF, PDRDF, HKHHF, PM, UL, BUDFF, BRK.B, MLM, CMCSA, BF.A, V, WFC, SWMAF, DOV, RBGPF, AXP, LVMHF, LRLCF, DGEAF, DVDCF, KO, CTVA, PXD, COST, DANOY, MKC, GOOGL, MO, MLHR, FMX,

MA, JPM, BRK.A, GOOG, NSRGY, CFRHF, PDRDF, HKHHF, PM, UL, BUDFF, BRK.B, MLM, CMCSA, BF.A, V, WFC, SWMAF, DOV, RBGPF, AXP, LVMHF, LRLCF, DGEAF, DVDCF, KO, CTVA, PXD, COST, DANOY, MKC, GOOGL, MO, MLHR, FMX, Sold Out: CC, BOIVF,

Investment company Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Nike Inc, sells Corteva Inc, The Chemours Co, Bollore SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC. As of 2021Q2, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tom Russo 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tom+russo/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tom Russo

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,145 shares, 11.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.38% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 3,408,038 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 9,780,019 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 398,721 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 7,900,711 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $172.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $182.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,463,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC sold out a holding in Bollore SA. The sale prices were between $4.84 and $5.52, with an estimated average price of $5.18.

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC sold out a holding in The Chemours Co. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $33.