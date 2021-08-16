BCBSM, Inc. Buys Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF

Investment company BCBSM, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCBSM, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, BCBSM, Inc. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AWTM,
- Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF (AWTM) - 850,611 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
BCBSM, Inc. initiated holding in Aware Ultra-Short Duration Enhanced Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.59 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $49.69. The stock is now traded at around $49.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 850,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.
