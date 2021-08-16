Logo
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, RLI Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October, sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, RLI Corp, Realty Income Corp, Gap Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. owns 329 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elmwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 67,174 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 172,012 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.48%
  3. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) - 116,650 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 94,917 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%
  5. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 55,078 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 116,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic (STOT)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 82,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.33 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 95,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 50,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 83,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 53,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 172,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 109.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 57,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 121.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 59,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 55,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USBPH.PFD)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.55.

Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
