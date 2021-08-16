Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July, Sells iShares Gold Trust, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, RLI Corp

- New Purchases: TFLO, STOT, PJUL, JMST, POCT, ULST, PAPR, PFFV, RNRG, TLTE, MEAR, PJAN, PULS, PIO, IGHG, EUSA, FLDR, ICSH, VSGX, VRIG, PJUN, PROSF, SBIO, SUSL, LOUP, OGE, CRBN, VXF, UJUN, VXUS, PFFD, QLV, XBAP, VUG, AMAT, GNOM, DLTR, ESGV, EFAX, EEMX, BIIB, IDLV, NEM, NVO, UGI, ZBH, PHOT, HASI, TLRY, TLRY, CC, PTON, FDVRF, SHE, OGN, RYH, DBAW, REET, EWMC, FNDC,
- Added Positions: JPST, VTIP, SRLN, MINT, DIS, EBND, BNDX, IXUS, SUB, SCHP, SCHC, EPP, XOM, JKD, IEMG, VEA, BWZ, IGF, FAN, T, NEP, CVX, AOR, VEU, BAC, BMY, ED, IBM, PLUG, PANW, RHHBY, USB, DD, VZ, CMCSA, CSCO, SCHZ, EBAY, DOW, CTVA, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, VGSH, BIL, RLI, KSU, VGT, AGG, EWJ, SCHW, MSFT, INTC, VTRS, SWAV, SHM,
- Sold Out: O, GPS, USBPH.PFD, MRNA, WPC, FTRCQ, RPGLF, PRSP, TLRY, TLRY, 4WR, TOTL,
For the details of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elmwood+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) - 67,174 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 172,012 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.48%
- iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) - 116,650 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 94,917 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 55,078 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.16%
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 116,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic (STOT)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 82,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.33 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 95,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 50,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (POCT)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.12, with an estimated average price of $28.84. The stock is now traded at around $29.230300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 83,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 53,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 172,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 109.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 57,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 121.24%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 59,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 55,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $179.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 55.27%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,214 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USBPH.PFD)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $24.03 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.55.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Elmwood Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.
